Russia shelled Sumy Oblast across border with artillery, killing civilian – oblast authorities

On the evening of July 30, Russia carried out artillery attacks on two hromadas (communities) of Sumy Oblast, reported Dmytro Zhivytskyi, the head of Sumy Oblast Military administration.

According to the official, in their attack on Seredyna-Buda hromada, Russians fired about 50 shells, which resulted in the death of one civilian while two more were injured. Also, the attack damaged private houses and power lines.

The Bilopillia hromada saw 13 hits by the Russian artillery.

The attacks from the Russian territory on the communities in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts have been an almost everyday occurrence for months.