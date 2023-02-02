The first illustrated book about the Russo-Ukrainian war will be published, getting enormous support on Kickstarter

Unconquered. The Big Book Of Bravery. Image by Books & Cartoons team

A Ukrainian creative team, Books & Cartoons, has prepared the first illustrated book about the Russo-Ukrainian which includes 500 stories about the biggest war since WWII in Ukraine. The book is planned as mainly illustrations of the best Ukrainian designers with short concentrated descriptions.



After the 1st day, Kickstarter awarded Unconquered. The Big Book Of Bravery the “Projects We Love” badge, which highlights brilliant examples of creativity. As of today, the publishing team has already collected USD 18,000+ out of the 10,000 needed and plans to increase the edition proportionally to the contributions.

“Unheard-of insights and incredible illustrations. A book that will captivate both the student and the President,” the description reads.

This is already the third book of Books & Cartoons team which includes a visual story of Ukraine. The first two were Travelbook.Ukraine.

The first Travelbook.Ukraine, for example, has 1200 unique facts about Ukraine and Ukrainians. Both the most amazing and the most important things to know about Ukraine: unique places to visit, cultural achievements, outstanding personalities, and turning points that influenced the course of history and the life of every Ukrainian:

According to the team, the new book, Unconquered, includes

25 spreads about superhuman feats that will motivate you to live and go on to victory.

Sensational details and screw-ups that the news is afraid to report.

Events that will be studied in history lessons.

People about whom films are already being made.

about the causes of the war and the battle that began five centuries ago,

about real russia and why it is doomed to defeat,

how russian propaganda works and why you, too, became its victim,

and you will finally understand why Ukrainians and russians are not one people.

“The Travel-Book. Ukraine (2017) became a bestseller and even settled on the shelves of world diplomats. The book has already been published in three languages, and its characters came to life in the series which garnered more than 10 million views and was renewed for a 6th season!” the team said.



