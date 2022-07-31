AZOV IS NOW ALL OF UKRAINE

AZOV IS NOW ALL OF UKRAINE

Dozens of people, mostly relatives of soldiers of the Azov Regiment, gathered on Sofia Square, July 30, 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko) 

Latest news Ukraine, Ukraine

Azov says it will hunt down Olenivka prison POW murder perpetrators.

 

Official statement made by the acting commander of the “Azov” regiment Mai Mykyta Nadtochii regarding the mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war on July 29, 2022 in Olenivka on the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk Oblast.

“We consider the attack on Olenivka as an act of public execution. Russia carried it out because of IMPUNITY. They are used to the fact that no one will hold them accountable even for open violations of laws, customs and rules of warfare.

That is why we – AZOV, Ukraine as a state, and the entire civilized world will painfully fight back so that Russia remembers this once and forever. We are already finding out the names of the executors and organizers of the execution of our prisoners. We already have preliminary information, but are not yet ready to share details.

We will find them wherever they are – in the occupied territories of Ukraine, in Russia, or in third countries. Ukraine as a state will ensure fair punishment.

They lied about the Ukrainian army around the clock, and today they confirmed their crime with a statement from the embassy.

I want to remind Putin, who is personally responsible for this war crime: “don’t talk about the rope in the hanged man’s house.” You yourself will be executed. Together with your jackals and embassies. As you like – with all certificates and seals. According to the decision of the International Tribunal.

The barbarian empire that failed will be destroyed.

Russia thinks that it killed AZOV, executed it. But AZOV is now all of Ukraine. Every Ukrainian will take revenge for everyone of our tortured and murdered brothers.”

