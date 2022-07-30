After the murder of POWs, relatives called to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism

Relatives of Ukrainian POWs from Azov & activists called to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, following the murder of POWs in the Olenivka colony on Friday.

They also demanded UN & Red Cross send representatives to Olenivka for investigation:

We, the Association of Families of Defenders of Azovstal, appeal to the international community to support Ukraine and condemn these actions of Russia. War crimes, crimes against humanity, and the genocide of the Ukrainian people in the 21st century must be punished. We demand to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, which does not comply with the norms of the Geneva Conventions and violates all the rules of warfare. We demand that the UN and ICRC, which guaranteed the safety of Ukrainian POWs, immediately respond to the terrorist act committed by Russia and send their representatives to the territory of the colony in the village of Olenivka,” the appeal reads.

