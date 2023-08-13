Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine FM dismisses German concerns about Taurus missiles delivery

byOrysia Hrudka
13/08/2023
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Ukrinform
Kuleba, as cited by BILD, refuted German concerns of missile misuse against Russian targets, citing precedent from other partners, while underscoring German arms’ role in saving Ukrainian lives and asserting the rockets’ territorial deployment aligned with international law for regaining rightful control.

“Ukraine needs Taurus missiles to save more lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, to expedite the liberation of its territories, and to hasten the end of the war.” This could allow them to “reach the Russian occupation forces on Ukrainian soil well beyond the front lines, disrupt their logistics, and destroy command centers and ammunition depots,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told BILD

Kuleba dismissed the concern of the German government that the German missiles could also be used to attack Russian targets within Russia as “unfounded”: “Firstly, because other partners have already supplied rockets with similar ranges. Secondly, no prior German decision to provide Ukraine with a new type of weapon has led to escalation.” On the contrary, German arms have “already saved many Ukrainian lives,” Kuleba emphasized.

He underscores, “We do not need another country and will only deploy rockets within our borders to liberate what rightfully belongs to us under the UN Charter and international law.”

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko also pressured the German government to deliver Taurus missiles: “We ask that the federal government decide quickly and continue to support our army in its tough fight. The situation on the front lines is very challenging; the Russians have had ample time to fortify their defensive lines. We urgently need long-range rockets like the Taurus to target Russian objectives within Ukraine.”

