At least 5 killed, 7 injured in Russian strike on Mykolaiv bus stop – PHOTOS

Novosti-N

A munition hit a bus stop on 29 July, killing at least 5, head of the Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim said. “Russian forces intentionally attack the city during daytime, when people are especially busy,” he added.

At least 5 killed as Russia targeted Mykolaiv – Vitalii Kim A munition hit a bus stop. Russian forces intentionally attack the city during day time, when people are especially busy, Head of Reg Mil Adm added https://t.co/GctbmAGZEr

📷by Novosti-N pic.twitter.com/jvkdTi39Oi — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 29, 2022