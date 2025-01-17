Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Banned Russian diplomats infiltrate UK parliament’s private area

Russian diplomats, banned from UK Parliament since 2022, breached security by separating from a public tour group to access restricted areas of the House of Lords, prompting renewed security warnings to British lawmakers.
byOlena Mukhina
17/01/2025
1 minute read
London, United Kingdom, illustrative image. Photo via Depositphotos.
London, United Kingdom, illustrative image. Photo via Depositphotos.
Banned Russian diplomats infiltrate UK parliament’s private area

The Guardian reports that a group of Russian diplomats gained access to a private area of the UK Parliament during a tour ahead of Christmas.

Russian ambassadors, diplomats, and embassy officials have been banned from visiting the UK Parliament since 2022 after Moscow imposed sanctions on numerous deputies following the start of its ll-out war against Ukraine.

In 2024, a small group of Russian diplomats joined a public tour inside the UK Parliament building. They later lagged behind the main group and entered a part of the House of Lords outside the tour’s designated areas before being spotted by security and escorted out.

“We suspect they were just wanting to crow to the Kremlin that they had infiltrated the British parliament. It’s not ideal but they were caught before any damage was done,” a parliamentary source said.

As a result of this incident, British MPs were formally reminded not to invite Russian diplomats to Parliament.

It remains unclear whether the group was part of a tour sponsored by a politician or if they purchased tickets as regular visitors.

On 16 January, the Commons speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and the Lords speaker, Lord McFall of Alcluith, privately reminded MPs and colleagues to remain vigilant against attempts by Russia to bypass parliamentary security.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts