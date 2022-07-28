Ukraine appointed top anti-graft prosecutor, which has been key EU condition for Ukraine’s EU candidacy

Latest news Ukraine

​Oleksandr Klymenko has officially become the new head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP). He was approved by the newly appointed Prosecutor-General Kostin, Presidential Office Head Andrii Yermak reported.

Klymenko is a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), best known for the investigation of the case of Tatarov, Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

Earlier, G7 ambassadors to Ukraine stressed that the appointment of the SAP head is crucially important

The competition for the head of SAP took place back in December 2021, yet its results haven’t been approved up until today when Mr. Klymenko finally took his office.

