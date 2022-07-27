Ukraine will press charges against CEOs of Western banks over funding Russia

In an interview with CNBC, Oleg Ustenko, the adviser to the president of Ukraine on economic issues, said that Ukraine will press charges of war crimes against the heads of JPMorgan Chase, Citi and HSBC because of funding Russia.

“There is no doubt that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine, against Ukrainians. According to our logic, everyone who finances these war criminals who do these terrible things in Ukraine are also committing war crimes,” Ustenko said.

Ustenko said that Ukraine’s first option of pressing charges is the ICC (International Criminal Court). He said that Ukrainian special services are collecting information about the banks’ activities, which will be handed over to the International Criminal Court.



On 16 July, Ustenko wrote to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and the executives of Citigroup and HSBC asking them to cut ties with companies that trade in Russian oil and sell shares in Russian oil and gas companies such as Gazprom and Rosneft.



“We will persecute, perhaps not the companies, but the managers of these companies,” Zelenskyy’s advisor added.