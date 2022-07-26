The Cabinet “with its ban on their [Eurobond] payment actually assumed full responsibility for attracting the funds necessary for the import of natural gas for the heating season of 2022/2023” – Naftogaz. naftogaz.com/news/regarding
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Naftogaz defaults on Eurobonds
The Cabinet “with its ban on their [Eurobond] payment actually assumed full responsibility for attracting the funds necessary for the import of natural gas for the heating season of 2022/2023” – Naftogaz. https://naftogaz.com/news/regarding-the-situation-with-eurobonds
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine