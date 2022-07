Russian fire attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed 2 civilians yesterday, at least one this morning – oblast authorities

Yesterday’s shelling attacks carried out by Russian troops on Ukraine-controlled cities of Donetsk Oblast killed two civilians and injured two more. According to the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration’s Head Pavlo Kyrylenko, the civilians were killed in Avdiivka and Toretsk.

Russia continued its attacks last night and this morning killing one more civilian in Toretsk.

This morning, Russia hit schools in Kostiantynivka and Bakhmut, damaged a kindergarten in Novodmytrivka, continued fire attacks on Siversk, Mariinka, and Krasnohorivka, according to Kyrylenko.