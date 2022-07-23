Russo-Ukrainian War, Day 150: An agreement on grain export signed followed by an attack on Odesa port

An agreement on grain exports is signed. Russian attack Odesa port within 24 hours from signing the agreement. Ukrainian forces continued the offensive against Russian forces in the Kherson Oblast. Russian forces conducted ground attacks east of Siversk and to the east and south of Bakhmut. Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to advance northwest of Donetsk City. Russian forces conducted localized ground attacks near the Kherson-Mykolaiv Oblast border. The supply lines of the Russian force west of the Dnipro are at risk. Europol announced signs of arms smuggling from Ukraine. Ukrainian officials employ will monitor the delivery of Western weapons to Ukrainian frontlines. The US announces an additional $270 million security package for Ukraine.
Daily overview — Summary report, July 23
According to military expert Stanislav Haider, as of July 23,
Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In the areas of Siversk, Bakhmut, Novoluhanske Ukrainian troops prevented Russians from any advancement. Another Russian attempt at gaining control over the territory of the Vuglehirsk power plant failed as well. The Russian forces also tried and failed to advance in the direction of Pokrovske. Avdiivka and Maryinka remain under Ukrainian control.
Kharkiv Oblast. In the area of Izium, the Russians didn’t advance. Ukrainian forces “are advancing from the south to Izium, slowly and surely,” Haider says. North of Kharkiv the situation didn’t change for Russians, most they can do there now is to hold defense. Unfortunately, the Russian shelling attacks on Kharkiv also continue.
Kherson Oblast. Cut off from supplies, the Russian garrison in Vysokopillia (Kherson Oblast) has been under continuous artillery fire day and night. “A lot of interesting things are happening in Kherson Oblast, but we will find out about them 1-2 weeks later, as it happened with Vysokopillia,” Haider says.
Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russians are really eager to regain their lost positions, but all their attempts are unsuccessful.
The work of Ukrainian artillery. A very important event was the elimination of an ammunition depot in occupied Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast as it was the main Russian warehouse in this direction. Also, Ukrainian artillery obliterated more Russian ammunition warehouses in Donetsk’s Kyivskyi and Voroshylovskyi districts, in Slovianoserbsk (Luhansk Oblast), and in Kherson’s Chornobaivka.
A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 23/07/22. pic.twitter.com/thp0oy9SU8
— Ukraine War Map (@War_Mapper) July 23, 2022
The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, July 23, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below.
Military Updates
Russia launched an attack on the Odesa seaport. It took less than 24 hours for the Russian Federation to launch a missile attack on the port of Odesa to question the agreements and promises it made to the UN & Turkey, signed yesterday,” Ukraine’s MFA said.
Russia launched missile attack on Odesa port.
"It took less than 24 hours for the Russian Federation to launch a missile attack on the port of Odesa to question the agreements and promises it made to the UN & Turkey, signed yesterday," Ukraine's MFA said https://t.co/bzN4cw4neE
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 23, 2022
Zelenskyy meets with US Congress' delegation led by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith
"No matter what Russia says & promises, it will find ways not to implement it," Zelenskyy said stressing🇺🇦cannot be country where there is 'frozen' war https://t.co/9NhDqIImaG pic.twitter.com/wFco440REu
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 23, 2022
Ukrainian Air Force at work
Thanks to Ukrainian pilots and air defenses, Russian aircraft failed to gain air superiority in Ukraine to this day.
📹https://t.co/XLjWAxbI8D pic.twitter.com/cZO7AO0fhp
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 23, 2022
According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):
Updates:
🇺🇦 advanced in the north of Kherson oblast. 🇷🇺 forces in Vysokopillya are at risk of being cut off unless they withdraw or can resecure the supply route into the settlement. pic.twitter.com/wHJQpVJPdc
— Ukraine War Map (@War_Mapper) July 23, 2022
In the last 48 hours, heavy fighting has been taking place as Ukrainian forces have continued their offensive against Russian forces in Kherson Oblast, west of the River Dnipro. Russia is likely attempting to slow the Ukrainian attack using artillery fire along the natural barrier of the Ingulets River, a tributary of the Dnipro.
Simultaneously, the supply lines of the Russian force west of the Dnipro are increasingly at risk. Additional Ukrainian strikes have caused further damage to the key Antonivsky Bridge, though Russia has conducted temporary repairs. As of 22 July 2022, it was almost certainly open to some traffic.
It has not been possible to verify claims by Ukrainian officials that Russia is preparing to construct an alternative, military pontoon bridge across the Dnipro. The Russian army prioritises maintaining its military bridging capability, but any attempt to construct a crossing of the Dnipro would be a very high risk operation.
Losses of the Russian army
As of 23 July, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the war to the present day:
⚰️russia's combat losses in Ukraine as of July 23
▪ 39240 killed soldiers (+240)
▪ 3929 APV (+9)
▪ 1708 tanks (+4)
▪ 864 artillery systems (+1)
▪ 221 aircraft and 188 helicopters
▪ 15 boats and cutters #StopRussia #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/tgYxsz8x05
— VoxUkraine (@voxukraine) July 23, 2022
Humanitarian
5yo chess prodigy Artem Kucherfrom Vinnytsia raises funds for tank & body armour.
“I’ve been playing chess for 9 mo. I want to help the Armed Forces & that’s why I play for money.” he said.
Artem is sure he’ll win all his games & so will the Ukrainian Army.
📷Oleksandr Lapin pic.twitter.com/vE3iRlYfwc
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 23, 2022
️️Environmental
Legal
Estonia sentences 3 men for buying drones for Russian forces
The court of Estonia found the men guilty of supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine, which is punishable in the country with imprisonment for up to 5 years – ERR https://t.co/ZHYMzUiDiR
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 22, 2022
- corporate rights of companies with an authorized capital of UAH 38 million;
- bank accounts for UAH 1.3 million;
- two land plots with an area of 3 and 5 hectares;
- premises of two hotel complexes with an area of 4.5 thousand and 2.4 thousand square meters
Support
The United States announced a new $270 million security package for Ukraine.
New Developments
Israel launched a missile strike and destroyed an Iranian UAV manufacturing facility and an UAV warehouse in the suburbs of Damascus. It is noted that the Russian Federation might have wanted intended to buy the drones from this enterprise.
️The threat of a Chinese attack on Taiwan is extremely high: China may conduct a landing operation in Taiwan.
The Moldovan authorities did not allow the Russian military of the so-called Operational Group (OGRO) based in Transnistria to enter the country. The Moldovan authorities stated that they consider the presence of the OGRO in “Transnistria” illegal and require its withdrawal. Thus, the Russian Federation cannot rotate its troops.
Pridnestrovie intends to join the Russian Federation.
Russians use Z & V symbols of war in Ukraine without a clear explanation of their meaning
In most civilized countries, 🇷🇺wartime brand identity became a visual synonym for its aggressive ambitions & cruelty over the days of the full-scale war – Ukrainer https://t.co/YtJ95p5tAh pic.twitter.com/8sDRi7zjAT
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 23, 2022
Assessment
- On the war.
map source: https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-july-22
The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of 22July, 2022:
The United States announced a new $270 million security package for Ukraine, and Ukrainian officials detailed their procedures for keeping track of Western weapons on July 22.[1] The US package includes an additional four high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), 36,000 artillery ammunition rounds, anti-armor systems, and 580 Phoenix Ghost drones.[2] Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov reiterated that the Ukrainian government is employing multiple monitoring mechanisms to keep track of weapons deliveries to Ukraine.[3] Ukraine’s Modern Information and Analytical System of the Main Situational Center (COTA) reportedly allows Ukrainian officials to monitor the status of arms deliveries to Ukrainian frontlines and works in tandem with NATO’s LOGFAS logistics and accounting control system.[4] Danilov’s statement is likely a response to an ongoing Russian information operation that seeks to discount Ukraine as a trustworthy recipient of Western military aid.[5]
Key Takeaways
- The United States announced an additional $270 million security package for Ukraine.
- Ukrainian officials reiterated that they are employing monitoring mechanisms to track and account for the delivery of Western weapons to Ukrainian frontlines.
- Russian forces conducted ground attacks east of Siversk and to the east and south of Bakhmut.
- Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to advance northwest of Donetsk City.
- Ukrainian forces conducted limited positional battles north of Kharkiv City.
- Russian forces conducted localized ground attacks near the Kherson-Mykolaiv Oblast border.
- Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov announced that the newly-formed Chechen “West-Akhmat” battalion will not be immediately deployed into Ukraine and will stay in Chechnya.
- Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) Denis Pushilin signed a cooperation agreement with the occupation head of Kharkiv Oblast, indicating that the Kremlin intends to integrate Kharkiv Oblast into the Russian Federation.