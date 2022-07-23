Russo-Ukrainian War, Day 150: An agreement on grain export signed followed by an attack on Odesa port

Article by: Zarina Zabrisky

An agreement on grain exports is signed. Russian attack Odesa port within 24 hours from signing the agreement. Ukrainian forces continued the offensive against Russian forces in the Kherson Oblast. Russian forces conducted ground attacks east of Siversk and to the east and south of Bakhmut. Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to advance northwest of Donetsk City. Russian forces conducted localized ground attacks near the Kherson-Mykolaiv Oblast border. The supply lines of the Russian force west of the Dnipro are at risk. Europol announced signs of arms smuggling from Ukraine. Ukrainian officials employ will monitor the delivery of Western weapons to Ukrainian frontlines. The US announces an additional $270 million security package for Ukraine.

Daily overview — Summary report, July 23

According to military expert Stanislav Haider, as of July 23,

Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In the areas of Siversk, Bakhmut, Novoluhanske Ukrainian troops prevented Russians from any advancement. Another Russian attempt at gaining control over the territory of the Vuglehirsk power plant failed as well. The Russian forces also tried and failed to advance in the direction of Pokrovske. Avdiivka and Maryinka remain under Ukrainian control.

Kharkiv Oblast. In the area of Izium, the Russians didn’t advance. Ukrainian forces “are advancing from the south to Izium, slowly and surely,” Haider says. North of Kharkiv the situation didn’t change for Russians, most they can do there now is to hold defense. Unfortunately, the Russian shelling attacks on Kharkiv also continue.

Kherson Oblast. Cut off from supplies, the Russian garrison in Vysokopillia (Kherson Oblast) has been under continuous artillery fire day and night. “A lot of interesting things are happening in Kherson Oblast, but we will find out about them 1-2 weeks later, as it happened with Vysokopillia,” Haider says.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russians are really eager to regain their lost positions, but all their attempts are unsuccessful.

The work of Ukrainian artillery. A very important event was the elimination of an ammunition depot in occupied Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast as it was the main Russian warehouse in this direction. Also, Ukrainian artillery obliterated more Russian ammunition warehouses in Donetsk’s Kyivskyi and Voroshylovskyi districts, in Slovianoserbsk (Luhansk Oblast), and in Kherson’s Chornobaivka.

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, July 23, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below.

Show the Content The one-hundred-fiftieth (150) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a russian military invasion continues. The enemy continues to launch missile attacks on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine. The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn, Polissya and Siversky directions. On the last one, the enemy shelled the village of Mykolaivka, Chernihiv oblast. In the Slobozhansky direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops towards the State Border of Ukraine in the north and north-east of the Kharkiv oblast. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations but carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Zolochiv, Pytomnyk, Borshcheva, Lisne, Rusks and Cherkaski Tyshky, and Mospanove. Also, there are no active actions by the enemy in the Sloviansk direction. The enemy shelled the districts of Hrushuvakhya, Dolyna, Krasnopilla, Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Protopopivka, Chepil, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Nortsivka, Bohorodychne, Virnopilla, and Karnaukhivka. In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery near Verkhnyokamyanske, Starodubivka, Piskunivka, Siversk, Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, Spirne and Vyimka. Ukrainian defenders successfully repulsed the assaults in the direction of Verkhnokamyanske and Siversk. In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers shelled the districts of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Pokrovske, Bakhmutske and Novoluhanske with artillery. Airstrikes were also carried out near the Novoluhanske. The enemy again carried out assaults in the direction of Pokrovske and the territory of the Vuhlehirsk TPP and again suffered losses and retreated. On the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling was recorded in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Pisky, Vuhledar, Opytne, Vodyane, Prechistivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoyakovlivka, Uspenivka, Orihiv, Pavlivka, Novopil, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, and Mali Shcherbaki. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Krasnohorivka and Kamyanka. In the South Buh direction, the enemy continues to defend the previously occupied positions, concentrates efforts on restraining the counteroffensive actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Conducted shelling from barrel and rocket artillery and tanks along the contact line. Outside the base points, there are two enemy carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the “Kalibr” type. Ukrainian assault and army aviation and missile and artillery units successfully continue to strike enemy strongholds, warehouses and concentrations of occupier forces in specified directions.

Military Updates

Russia launched an attack on the Odesa seaport. It took less than 24 hours for the Russian Federation to launch a missile attack on the port of Odesa to question the agreements and promises it made to the UN & Turkey, signed yesterday,” Ukraine’s MFA said.

Europol announced signs of arms smuggling from Ukraine. “There is a risk that the weapons will fall into the hands of organized criminals or terrorists,” a spokesman said. Allegedly, individuals with firearms were seen leaving Ukraine. There are also concerns that weapons and ammunition are being stored along the Ukrainian border for smuggling into the European Union. “There is a risk that the weapons will fall into the hands of organized criminals or terrorists,” a spokesman said. Allegedly, individuals with firearms were seen leaving Ukraine. There are also concerns that weapons and ammunition are being stored along the Ukrainian border for smuggling into the European Union. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov responded to Europol’s statement about arms smuggling from Ukraine. He said that Ukraine is waiting from Europol for facts and evidence of the trade in weapons and military goods on the black market. According to Danilov, the reports of smuggling come amid Russia’s MakZim intelligence operation, which Danilov says aims to cut off allied arms supplies to Ukraine. He said that Ukraine is waiting from Europol for facts and evidence of the trade in weapons and military goods on the black market. According to Danilov, the reports of smuggling come amid Russia’s MakZim intelligence operation, which Danilov says aims to cut off allied arms supplies to Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Force at work Thanks to Ukrainian pilots and air defenses, Russian aircraft failed to gain air superiority in Ukraine to this day.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Updates: 🇺🇦 advanced in the north of Kherson oblast. 🇷🇺 forces in Vysokopillya are at risk of being cut off unless they withdraw or can resecure the supply route into the settlement. pic.twitter.com/wHJQpVJPdc — Ukraine War Map (@War_Mapper) July 23, 2022 In the last 48 hours, heavy fighting has been taking place as Ukrainian forces have continued their offensive against Russian forces in Kherson Oblast, west of the River Dnipro. Russia is likely attempting to slow the Ukrainian attack using artillery fire along the natural barrier of the Ingulets River, a tributary of the Dnipro. Simultaneously, the supply lines of the Russian force west of the Dnipro are increasingly at risk. Additional Ukrainian strikes have caused further damage to the key Antonivsky Bridge, though Russia has conducted temporary repairs. As of 22 July 2022, it was almost certainly open to some traffic. It has not been possible to verify claims by Ukrainian officials that Russia is preparing to construct an alternative, military pontoon bridge across the Dnipro. The Russian army prioritises maintaining its military bridging capability, but any attempt to construct a crossing of the Dnipro would be a very high risk operation.

Losses of the Russian army

As of 23 July, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the war to the present day:

⚰️russia's combat losses in Ukraine as of July 23 ▪ 39240 killed soldiers (+240)

▪ 3929 APV (+9)

▪ 1708 tanks (+4)

▪ 864 artillery systems (+1)

▪ 221 aircraft and 188 helicopters

Humanitarian

️️Environmental

Ukraine, Turkey and the UN signed an agreement on grain exports. The Ukrainian side controls the ports “Odesa”, “Chernomorsk” and “Yuzhny.” Only vessels carrying grain are allowed, with the exception of the vessels ensuring the export of grain and related foodstuffs and fertilizers. In case of provocations, there would be an immediate military response. The Ukrainian side controls the ports “Odesa”, “Chernomorsk” and “Yuzhny.” Only vessels carrying grain are allowed, with the exception of the vessels ensuring the export of grain and related foodstuffs and fertilizers. In case of provocations, there would be an immediate military response. Ukraine does not sign any documents with Russia directly. It signs an agreement with Turkey and the UN and assumes obligations to them. Russia signs a mirror treaty with Turkey and the UN. There will be no escort of transport by Russian ships and the presence of representatives of the Russian Federation in Ukrainian ports. In case of provocations, an immediate military response will follow. All inspections of transport ships will be carried out by general groups in Turkish waters if necessary. It signs an agreement with Turkey and the UN and assumes obligations to them. Russia signs a mirror treaty with Turkey and the UN. There will be no escort of transport by Russian ships and the presence of representatives of the Russian Federation in Ukrainian ports. In case of provocations, an immediate military response will follow. All inspections of transport ships will be carried out by general groups in Turkish waters if necessary. Key takeaways from the agreement on the export of grain from Ukraine:

– There will be no demining of ports, ships will sail in a safe fairway. – Export should start in a week. – Inspections of ships can be only by agreement of the JCC – the Joint Coordinating Center under the auspices of the UN for suspicious activity only. The center will open in Istanbul, and Ukraine, Turkey and Russia will participate. – All vessels must be inspected in harbors to be determined by Turkey. -The export agreement is valid for 120 days, with the possibility of extension. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the “food deal” a beacon of hope: “The agreements pave the way for the export of a significant amount of food from three Ukrainian ports – Odesa, Chornomorsk, Yuzhny.” President Erdogan, speaking after the UN Secretary-General, said that Turkey went through a very difficult and long process with Russia and Ukraine to solve the food crisis. “The agreements pave the way for the export of a significant amount of food from three Ukrainian ports – Odesa, Chornomorsk, Yuzhny.” President Erdogan, speaking after the UN Secretary-General, said that Turkey went through a very difficult and long process with Russia and Ukraine to solve the food crisis. https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1550628004526641153

Legal

Estonia sentences 3 men for buying drones for Russian forces The court of Estonia found the men guilty of supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine, which is punishable in the country with imprisonment for up to 5 years – ERR https://t.co/ZHYMzUiDiR — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 22, 2022

The court arrested millions of accounts, hotels, and land of Medvedchuk and Marchenko. At the initiative of the SBU, the court seized the following assets of Medvedchuk and Marchenko: At the initiative of the SBU, the court seized the following assets of Medvedchuk and Marchenko: corporate rights of companies with an authorized capital of UAH 38 million;

bank accounts for UAH 1.3 million;

two land plots with an area of ​​3 and 5 hectares;

premises of two hotel complexes with an area of ​​4.5 thousand and 2.4 thousand square meters Funds from Russian banks were transferred to the accounts of an LLC registered in Ukraine, owned by a Russian citizen. The money came under the guise of financing the maintenance and rent of two hotel complexes in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Transcarpathian regions through a number of Ukrainian companies owned by Oksana Marchenko.

Support

The United States announced a new $270 million security package for Ukraine.

New Developments

Israel launched a missile strike and destroyed an Iranian UAV manufacturing facility and an UAV warehouse in the suburbs of Damascus. It is noted that the Russian Federation might have wanted intended to buy the drones from this enterprise.

️The threat of a Chinese attack on Taiwan is extremely high: China may conduct a landing operation in Taiwan.

The Moldovan authorities did not allow the Russian military of the so-called Operational Group (OGRO) based in Transnistria to enter the country. The Moldovan authorities stated that they consider the presence of the OGRO in “Transnistria” illegal and require its withdrawal. Thus, the Russian Federation cannot rotate its troops.

️

Pridnestrovie intends to join the Russian Federation.

Assessment

On the war.

map source: https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-july-22

The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of 22July, 2022:

The United States announced a new $270 million security package for Ukraine, and Ukrainian officials detailed their procedures for keeping track of Western weapons on July 22.[1] The US package includes an additional four high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), 36,000 artillery ammunition rounds, anti-armor systems, and 580 Phoenix Ghost drones.[2] Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov reiterated that the Ukrainian government is employing multiple monitoring mechanisms to keep track of weapons deliveries to Ukraine.[3] Ukraine’s Modern Information and Analytical System of the Main Situational Center (COTA) reportedly allows Ukrainian officials to monitor the status of arms deliveries to Ukrainian frontlines and works in tandem with NATO’s LOGFAS logistics and accounting control system.[4] Danilov’s statement is likely a response to an ongoing Russian information operation that seeks to discount Ukraine as a trustworthy recipient of Western military aid.[5] Key Takeaways The United States announced an additional $270 million security package for Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials reiterated that they are employing monitoring mechanisms to track and account for the delivery of Western weapons to Ukrainian frontlines.

Russian forces conducted ground attacks east of Siversk and to the east and south of Bakhmut.

Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to advance northwest of Donetsk City.

Ukrainian forces conducted limited positional battles north of Kharkiv City.

Russian forces conducted localized ground attacks near the Kherson-Mykolaiv Oblast border.

Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov announced that the newly-formed Chechen “West-Akhmat” battalion will not be immediately deployed into Ukraine and will stay in Chechnya.

Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) Denis Pushilin signed a cooperation agreement with the occupation head of Kharkiv Oblast, indicating that the Kremlin intends to integrate Kharkiv Oblast into the Russian Federation.