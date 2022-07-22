Moldova denied rotation of Russian troops in occupied Transnistria

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova confirmed that “officers of the so-called operational group of Russian troops, an illegal formation that violates the status of neutrality of Moldova,” were not allowed into the territory of Moldova, according to European Pravda.

The MFA of Moldova reiterated the “need to unconditionally resume the process of withdrawing Russian troops and ammunition depots from our country.”

Previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concern about the cases of detention of Russian officers who “were sent to Transnistria to staff the Russian contingent on a rotational basis.”

Some 1,500-1,700 Russian regulars are stationed in the occupied Transnistrian region of Moldova.

The Russian-occupied Transnistrian region is internationally recognized as part of Moldova. Meanwhile, the so-called “Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic,” Vitaly Ignatiev, said in his recent interview with TASS that the Transnistrian de-facto authorities intend to seek independence with subsequent “accession to Russia.”

