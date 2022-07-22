Despite shelling and bombings, Ukrainian farmers continue gathering grain

As of 22 July, farmers have harvested 6,5 million tonnes, with Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv & Odesa oblasts collecting over 1 million tonnes of grain each, the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry reported. And about 880,000 tonnes of grain crops have been transported to the European Union via Zakarpattia Customs Office.

