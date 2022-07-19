Recently, the Russian occupation authorities of Zaporizhzhia Oblast’s occupied part claimed that they were going to hold a “referendum” to become a part of Russia in early fall, Ukrainska Pravda wrote.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Russia appoints ex first deputy of Vologda region Anton Koltsov as sham “council head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast”
Recently, the Russian occupation authorities of Zaporizhzhia Oblast’s occupied part claimed that they were going to hold a “referendum” to become a part of Russia in early fall, Ukrainska Pravda wrote.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine