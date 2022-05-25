Eurovision winner-2022 auctions off trophy to help Ukraine’s Army: how to take part

Winner of Eurovision 2022 Kalush Orchestra with its frontman Oleh Psiuk holding the glass microphone trophy. Photo courtesy of Kalush Orchestra
Kalush Orchestra frontman Oleh Psiuk and Serhiy Prytula of the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation announced that both charity fundraiser events have started today, May 25, at 11:00 EEST (4 a.m. EDT).
Both events will last until May 28, 19:00 EEST (12 p.m. EDT). A public live broadcast of Serhiy Prytula and Oleh Psyuk on social networks will wrap up the charity auction and lottery draw.
All the raised funds will be allocated to Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation carries out both events on the platforms of Monobank and MetaHistory. The raffle initiative is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the association of broadcasters that organizes the international Eurovision Song Contest.
Kalush Orchestra’s performance of the song Stefania brought the band a victory at the Eurovision 2022 song contest. It was Ukraine’s third victory at Eurovision and the contest’s first song written entirely in the Ukrainian language.
Raffling off the pink bucket hat
Auctioning off the Eurovision 2022 glass microphone trophy
At the same time, there will be a drawing of NFT based on MetaHistory
The band announced their intention to set up an auction to sell the award their Eurovision award during a zoom briefing by the band’s leader Oleh Psiuk earlier this month.
“We plan to put our statuette up for auction and donate all the money to a charity fund that helps the Armed Forces and Ukraine. We are still to select one. See, many people are already donating from abroad, and perhaps many more would like to donate. And this, in our opinion, will be the thing that motivates them. We think it will be beneficial for Ukraine,” he said.
“The symbols of Kalush Orchestra’s Eurovision victory will now help Ukraine win the Russia-Ukraine war,” wrote the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation.
Tags: Eurovision, Help Ukraine, Kalush Orchestra