Russia shelled its village to blame Ukraine, SBU intercepts claim

Fire in the Russian settlement of Klimovo. The image was published by the Russian state-funded new agency RIA Novosti who captioned it as "Ukraine's armed forces shelled the settlement of Klimovo in Bryansk Oblast."

Russia itself fired on the settlement of Klimovo in its Bryansk Oblast on 14 April to blame Ukraine for the attack,according to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) which published an intercepted phone conversation of an alleged Russian soldier. This comes as Russia threatens escalating missile strikes against Kyiv in response to “attacks” on its territory.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has threatened escalating missile strikes on “objects” in Kyiv in response to any “attacks” or “sabotage” of Russian territory on 15 April. It appears that a recent such “attack” is a false-flag operation within a larger campaign, with the goal of giving Russia a pretext to escalate its assault, intercepts of Ukraine’s Security Service indicate.

On 14 April, Russia alleged that its settlement of Klimovo in Bryansk Oblast was shelled. Klimovo lies about 12 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border. Governor of Bryansk Oblast Alexandr Bogomaz claimed that two residential buildings were damaged in the settlement in a shelling ostensibly conducted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russian state-funded news agency TASS stated that seven people were injured in the attack including a pregnant woman and a child citing an unnamed representative of the Klimovo Central District Hospital.

A day after the reported attack on Russia’s Klimovo, on 15 April, the Ukrainian Security Service said that it has intercepted phone conversations confirming that the Klimovo incident was a Russian false flag attack to blame Ukraine. SBU published an intercepted conversation of a Russian military deployed in Ukraine with his wife on the matter.

“These are our guys shelling,” explains the Russian solder to his wife.

To her question “why do so?” he simply answers:

“It needs to be done. This is done as if the Khokhols (a slur for Ukrainians, – Ed.) are provoking us. And that’s why they hit.”

SBU suggests that it’s obvious that “the Kremlin doesn’t care not only about its military but also about the Russian civilians, who also suffered from the shelling of Russian troops.”

In the intercepted conversation the soldier refers to the series of apartment bombings in Russia in 1999 which created a pretext for the Second Chechen War:

“The same crap was during the Chechen war. They were blowing up apartments in Moscow as if terrorists did it. In fact, they were FSB guys. It’s just now they (Ukrainians, – Ed.) simply couldn’t shoot at Klimovo from such a distance,” the Russian soldier said.

In the intercept, he says that this incident made him submit a refusal to continue his participation in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

“At the very least, such a step will increase his chances of survival. If only later his own troops won’t fire upon him,” SBU concluded.

Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation has already warned about Russia’s plans for a false-flag campaign, stating that Russian special services have launched a plan to carry out terrorist attacks to ramp up anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russia, noting that two false flag attacks by Russia on its own territiry took place on April 13 and 14. Ukrainians.

And on 13 April, the spokesman of Russia’s Defense Ministry, Maj-Gen. Igor Konashenkov stated that Ukrainian troops attempt “sabotage and attacks” on facilities in Russia and threatened to strike “decision-making centers” in Ukraine if “such cases continue.”

