Support for Ukraine’s EU accession hits historic high of 91% amid Russian invasion – poll

StandWithUkraine march in Brussels, Belgium, on 25 March 2022, demanding to close the skies over Ukraine, provide the country with combat aircraft and EU membership. Source.

Article by: Sociological Group Rating

Editor’s Note A new A new poll by the Rating sociological group shows the level of support for Ukraine’s EU accession has reached a new historic maximum of 91% among Ukrainians. The respondents remain highly confident in the future Ukrainian victory over Russia in the ongoing war, but 10% fewer people now believe that Ukraine will win in a matter of weeks. Meanwhile, support for Ukraine’s NATO membership keeps declining (68%) and has almost reached pre-war levels.

The survey conducted by the Sociological Group “Rating” on March 30-31, 2022 shows that 78% of the respondents believe that things in Ukraine are moving in the right direction . Only 11% disagreed, while another 11% could not make an assessment. The assessment of this direction as the right one continues to prevail in all the regions of Ukraine and among all age groups.

. Only 11% disagreed, while another 11% could not make an assessment. The assessment of this direction as the right one continues to prevail in all the regions of Ukraine and among all age groups. 95% of the respondents believe that Ukraine will be able to repel Russia’s attack.

However, the confidence in the quick victory “over a few weeks” has slightly decreased: from 47% to 35%. Instead, the shares of the answers “several months” and “six months to a year” increased. 14% of the respondents could not answer this question.

The support for NATO accession continues to decline. In the first days of the war, the support for Ukraine’s accession to the Alliance increased from 62% to 76%. After the first week of the war, this support decreased to 72%, and at the end of March, it equals 68%, i.e., it is approaching the pre-war levels.

At the same time, the support for EU accession is growing. In the first days of the war, it increased from 68% to 86%, then its growth continued, and as of the end of March, 91% support Ukraine’s membership in the EU – an absolute record over all the years of our surveys.

At the same time, the majority of the respondents (56%) are convinced that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union in one or two years, while 23% believe it will happen in five years. Over the last month, the share of those who believe that Ukraine will join the EU in the very short term decreased slightly (from 61% to 56%), and the share of those who believe Ukraine will join the EU in five years increased (from 13% to 23%).

The poll’s audience was the population of Ukraine aged 18 and older in all oblasts, except for the temporarily occupied territories of the Donbas and Crimea. The sample is representative by age, sex, and type of settlement. The sample population is 1500 respondents. The survey method was CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews). The error of representativeness of the study with the confidence level of 0.95: not more than 2.5%. The dates of the survey were 30 and 31 March 2022.

Read more:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: poll results