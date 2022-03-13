60% of Ukrainians believe Ukraine will defeat Russia in weeks, 80% contribute to defense: poll

A Ukrainian policeman carries a child in his arms during an evacuation from the city of Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, which was destroyed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. March 9, 2022. Photo: RFE/RL



Ukrainians remain optimistic about Ukraine’s prospects in Russia’s full-scale war unleashed on Ukraine on 24 February. 91% of Ukrainian feel hope, 92% believe that Ukraine will repel Russia’s attack, 57% believe that Ukraine will defeat Russia in the coming weeks, according to the recent opinion poll conducted by one of Ukraine’s major pollsters, the Rating Sociological Group.

According to the survey conducted by the Sociological Group “Rating” on March 8-9, 91% of the respondents feel hope when thinking about the situation in Ukraine. Only 6% feel hopeless. This is true for all the regions.

57% of the respondents believe that Ukraine will be able to win the war with Russia over the coming weeks: 18% think that the country will win in a week, while 39%, in a few weeks. 18% of the respondents believe that the war will last several months, and only 9% think that the war will end in six months or more.

There are almost none of those who don’t believe in Ukraine’s victory at all. 16% couldn’t answer this question. The residents of the Western region are the most optimistic. Still, in other oblasts, the majority also believe that the war will not last long.

92% of the respondents believe that Ukraine will be able to repel Russia’s attack. This share is increasing almost on a daily basis. Today, only 6% don’t have such confidence. The belief in Ukraine’s victory prevails in all the regions of the country.

More than 80% answered that they are helping in the defense of Ukraine in some way. In particular, now 39% of the respondents are helping people and the army as volunteers, 37% help financially.

Also, 18% participate in the informational resistance, and 12% continue to work in the critical infrastructure. 10% of Ukrainians said they participate in the territorial defense.

Only 19% said they are not able to help the country now. Most often, it’s the elderly people. However, even among the elderly people, most are involved in the resistance at the moment.

The vast majority (97%) of respondents plan to stay in Ukraine in the nearest future.

63% support the idea of severing ties between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate and the Russian Orthodox Church. Only 10% don’t support this idea. Another 18% said they didn’t care, and 9% couldn’t answer. Among the members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate, more than half also support severing ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, a quarter says they are indifferent and only 13% oppose the severance.

40% of Ukrainians believe that most Russians support the war against Ukraine. A quarter of the respondents believe that every second person in Russia supports the war, and a quarter think that supporters of the war are in the minority there.

42% believe that there can be no discussion of ever restoring friendly relations between Ukrainians and Russians. 22% think that it is possible in 20-30 years after the war, 18%, that it is possible in 10-15 years, and only 12% believe that the restoration of friendship is possible in a couple of years after the war. Residents of the South and the East and those who have relatives in Russia believe in the restoration of those relations a little more. But even among them, more than a third don’t believe in the return of friendship between the two nations.

Read more:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russo-Ukrainian War (2014-present), sociological survey