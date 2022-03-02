How to join Ukraine’s Foreign Legion of Territorial Defense

Chevron of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Photo: 5.ua

Editor’s Note Amid the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukraine has established an International Legion of Territorial Defense. Foreigners who are willing to join the resistance to the Russian invaders and protect global security can serve in this Ukrainian military unit. Euromaidan Press got hold of an official step-by-step algorithm describing how to join the Foreign Legion.

Algorithm for foreigners to join the Foreign Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine

Apply to the Embassy of Ukraine in your country with the intention to join the Foreign Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine (ask a military diplomat or Consul, contact details – on the Embassy website): with the intention to join the Foreign Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine (ask a military diplomat or Consul, contact details – on the Embassy website): Step 1

There are three ways to apply:

1) come to the Embassy physically;

2) phone call;

3) write to email.

Step 2 . Specify what documents and clothing (equipment) you need or are recommended to have.

Documents: internal document (ID or passport); the passport to travel abroad; documents confirming military service (service in law enforcement agencies) and participation in the combat actions; other documents as requested by a military diplomat or Consul.

Step 3 . Arrive at the Embassy with documents for an interview with the Defense Attaché and settlement of visa issues with the Consul.

Step 4 . Write an application for enlistment in the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for military service under a contract on a voluntary basis (the Defense Attaché assists).

Step 5 . Get instructions on how to arrive in Ukraine and about the necessary documents and equipment.

It is recommended, if available, to have military clothing or its elements, equipment, helmet, body armor, etc.

Step 6 . Go to Ukraine in a defined way.

Representatives of Ukrainian Embassies, Consulates (abroad), and Territorial Defense in Ukraine will provide assistance on the way. Contacts will be provided at the Embassy of Ukraine in your country.

Step 7 . Upon arrival in Ukraine at the collection point, join the Foreign Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine (sign the contract) and together with fighters from other countries and Ukrainian soldiers go to fight against the Russian occupiers.

Editor’s Note On the fourth day of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of the International Legion of Territorial Defense in Ukraine, saying that “the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the beginning of a war against Europe, basic human rights, and all rules of coexistence on the continent” and calling on all citizens of friendly foreign nations “come and stand side by side with Ukrainians against the XXI century invaders.” “Together we defeated Hitler.” Ukraine calls on foreigners to join new International Legion of Territorial Defense Foreigners have the right to serve in Ukraine’s armed forces “on a voluntary basis” under the regulations approved by the presidential decree of 10 June 2016. The Territorial Defense of Ukraine is one of the Army units.

Tags: Foreign Legion, Russo-Ukrainian War (2014-present)