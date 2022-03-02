How to join Ukraine’s Foreign Legion of Territorial Defense

Chevron of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Photo: 5.ua
Amid the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukraine has established an International Legion of Territorial Defense. Foreigners who are willing to join the resistance to the Russian invaders and protect global security can serve in this Ukrainian military unit.
Euromaidan Press got hold of an official step-by-step algorithm describing how to join the Foreign Legion.
Algorithm for foreigners to join the Foreign Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine
There are three ways to apply:
1) come to the Embassy physically;
2) phone call;
3) write to email.
Documents: internal document (ID or passport); the passport to travel abroad; documents confirming military service (service in law enforcement agencies) and participation in the combat actions; other documents as requested by a military diplomat or Consul.
It is recommended, if available, to have military clothing or its elements, equipment, helmet, body armor, etc.
Representatives of Ukrainian Embassies, Consulates (abroad), and Territorial Defense in Ukraine will provide assistance on the way. Contacts will be provided at the Embassy of Ukraine in your country.
On the fourth day of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of the International Legion of Territorial Defense in Ukraine, saying that “the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the beginning of a war against Europe, basic human rights, and all rules of coexistence on the continent” and calling on all citizens of friendly foreign nations “come and stand side by side with Ukrainians against the XXI century invaders.”
“Together we defeated Hitler.” Ukraine calls on foreigners to join new International Legion of Territorial Defense
Foreigners have the right to serve in Ukraine’s armed forces “on a voluntary basis” under the regulations approved by the presidential decree of 10 June 2016. The Territorial Defense of Ukraine is one of the Army units.
