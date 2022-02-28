Day 4: Russia sends landing ships from the south as the north attack on Ukraine fails

Russian military vehicles destroyed on the way to Kyiv on 27 February 2022.

This is an update on the battlefield and political situation in Ukraine at the end of the fourth day of the Russian invasion.

Presidential Office updates from the battlefield as of 23:50 EET, February 27

Russian attack to the north of Ukraine generally fails but Russia has some success in the south, in particular, takes control over Berdiansk port city in Azov coast

Russian reserves try to advance in Kherson and Mykolayiv direction in the south. Mykolayiv Oblast head reported about readiness to meet invaders

11 Russian landing ships left Crimea, likely in the direction of Odesa. They carry on board 11 battalions, which should be about 7,000 soldiers. Ukrainian forces prepare for defense – Presidential Office

In the north-western direction from Kyiv, Russians stopped their offensive, some groups retreated. Ukrainian army continues to inflict air and artillery strikes. It’s quite in Chernihiv and Sumy directions, Kharkiv successfully holds its defense.

Also, Schastia аnd Stanytsia Luhanska towns near Luhansk are controlled by Russia and destroyed. “Buildings were massively shelled. People are constantly in shelters. We cannot evacuate them or bring bread and water,” Oblast head Serhiy Haidai reported, asking Red Cross for humanitarian assistance.

Russian invaders use methods of combat prohibited by humanitarian law

They are placing children and women on the armored vehicles to cover them, seize social infrastructure, wear the uniform of the Ukrainian military, police and rescuers, General Staff says. For example, 23 Ukrainian police vehicles were captured and used by Russian saboteurs in Odesa region. Another three ambulances were used by Russian saboteurs in Kyiv.

Russian invaders want to use the people of Kherson as a human shield to capture Ukrainian cities. They took Ukrainian uniform, plan to organize an “evacuation” and send buses to Kyiv ahead of Russian soldiers, Kherson Oblast Administration warned.

During the 4 days of the Russian invasion, 352 civilians were killed by Russian military and 1,684 were injured, among whose 14 children were killed and 116 children were injured, Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine informed.



There is a systematic struggle against a small number of sabotage-reconnaissance groups (SRG) numbering 3-15 people with weapons, in the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but in bulletproof vests of the Russian Federation, General Staff added.



Russian losses

According to the estimations of Ukrainian military, Russian losses are:

“Guys, surrender to captivity. We’ll give you food, water, no one will offend you. Unlike you,we don’t shoot the unarmed. When you come to Kyiv, you’ll be shot from every window–for killing our children and women,” –defender of Kyiv speaking Russian said to invaders. Watch the footage with the destroyed Russian columns below (Sensitive content)

Ukrainian government doesn’t report about Ukrainian casualties. One can speculate, using data from some of the regional administrations, that it can be about 1000 of both wounded and killed so far.

Negotiations on Belarusian-Ukrainian border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Belarusian dictator Lukashenka have agreed that the Ukrainian delegation will meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River – Presidential Office informed. Ukrainian delegation left to the negotiations. According to some journalists sources (unconfirmed) the negotiations were postponed for the morning.

Zelenskyy commented about the negotiations:

“I do not really believe in the result of this meeting but let’s try… to stop the war when there is a small chance… Our goal is our territorial integrity and unconditional protection of the nation and the state”

Zelenskyy also said that Lukashenka promised no missiles or planes will fly from Belarus towards Ukraine for the time of negotiations. However, the Russian Federation continues to accumulate aviation equipment and intensify special forces on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The Belarusian command has brought some of its units into combat readiness. Finally, at about 17:00 EET a missile hit Zhytomyr airfield from Belarus.

