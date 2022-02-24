This is an act of war: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the new wave of Russian aggression

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has announced the beginning of a new wave of aggression against Ukraine.

The purpose of Russia’s offensive military operation is to destroy the Ukrainian state, seize Ukrainian territory by force, and establish control through occupation.

Russian troops are attacking peaceful Ukrainian cities from various directions, including the temporarily occupied Donbas and Crimea, as well as the northeastern region.

This is an act of war, an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a gross violation of the UN Charter and fundamental norms and principles of international law.

Ukraine has activated its right to self-defense in accordance with international law.

The fighting spirit of the Ukrainian military is high, our defenders are ready to repel the aggressor state and will defend the Ukrainian land with all their might.

Ukraine calls on the international community to act immediately. Only united and decisive steps can stop Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine.

Our partners must immediately activate a package of new sanctions. We also call on friendly capitals to continue to strengthen our state’s defense capabilities by providing weapons and military equipment.

Our common response now depends not only on the lives and security of Ukrainian citizens but also on the security of the citizens of Europe and the future of the world order.

Note: the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is down following a cyberattack, among other government websites.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian invasion