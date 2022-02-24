In speech parallel to UNSC meeting, Putin declares war on Ukraine

In an address aired simultaneously with the UNSC meeting convened by Ukraine in response to Putin’s proxy “republics” in Donbas appealing to Russia to help fight Ukraine, President Putin has announced the start of a military operation against Ukraine.

Aired on Rossiya 24, in the talk, Putin said he is announcing a special military operation in connection to the situation in Donbas. He said “all the decisions have been made” and appealed to Ukrainian servicemen to lay down their arms.

He also threatened “external powers” who “attempt to create threats for Russians” that there will be consequences.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to