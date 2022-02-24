In speech parallel to UNSC meeting, Putin declares war on Ukraine

In an address aired simultaneously with the UNSC meeting convened by Ukraine in response to Putin’s proxy “republics” in Donbas appealing to Russia to help fight Ukraine, President Putin has announced the start of a military operation against Ukraine.

Aired on Rossiya 24, in the talk, Putin said he is announcing a special military operation in connection to the situation in Donbas. He said “all the decisions have been made” and appealed to Ukrainian servicemen to lay down their arms.

He also threatened “external powers” who “attempt to create threats for Russians” that there will be consequences.

 

 

