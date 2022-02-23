Ukraine to sanction Duma deputies for recognizing “LNR/DNR”

Verkhovna Rada. Photo: Facebook/Слуга народу
The MPs proposed this batch of sanctions amid the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine and in connection with the appeal of the State Duma – Russia’s lower chamber of the parliament – to President Putin on the need to recognize the self-proclaimed “DNR” and “LPR”, which threatens Ukraine’s national security. its territorial integrity. This is stated in the explanatory note to the document.
The document notes that the activities of the sanctioned manifest potential threats to Ukraine’s national interests, national security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
The sanctions list includes 351 personalities. The NSDC may expand this list by adding the Russian politicians who voted for the recognition of the “DNR” and “LNR” on 22 February.
The restrictions include blocking the assets of the sanctioned in Ukraine, revoking any licenses and other permissions, travel ban across Ukraine, and other measures.
Earlier, Russia’s State Duma approved a motion to President Putin with a request to recognize the so-called “LNR/DNR”. On 21 February, Putin signed decrees recognizing two Russian-run entities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine. Additionally, Putin signed the agreements between these quasi-states and Russia providing for Russian military assistance, thus, openly acknowledging the country’s military presence in the east of Ukraine. On February 22, Putin said that the borders of the quasi-republics are enshrined in their “constitutions” and they coincide with the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in Ukraine.
On 22 February, Germany suspended the certification of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the UK sanctioned five Russian banks and three oligarchs, the EU sanctioned 251 Duma MPs, and the US sanctioned Russian banks and elites for Russia’s recognition of the “LNR/DNR.”