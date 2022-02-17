Ukrainian kindergarten and school hit as Russian-hybrid forces escalate hostilities all over Donbas

A room in the kindergarten-nursery #21 Kazka in Stanytsia Luhanska, after an artillery hit against its wall around 09:00 on 17 February 2022. Photo: Facebook / Операція об'єднаних сил / Joint Forces Operation

On the morning of 17 February, Russian-hybrid forces reportedly escalated hostilities all across the war zone in Ukraine’s Donbas region using heavy artillery pieces, mortars, and various lighter weapons. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded as of 11:00. Amid the attacks, an artillery shell hit a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska when children were in the building, no one of them was reportedly injured, but three kindergarten workers were injured. Other reports mention a school building damaged in Vrubivka. Meanwhile, Russian media have been disseminating allegations against the Ukrainian army saying that it was Ukraine who was attacking various settlements in the Donbas.

On the morning of 17 February, the Russian-occupation forces shelled the Ukraine-controlled front-line town of Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk Oblast, with heavy artillery, one of the shells hit the building of a kindergarten in the town’s suburb, the press service of Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported on its Facebook page. The attack occurred around 09:00 Kyiv Time. According to later reports, at the moment of the attack children were inside, but no one was injured.

JFO says that two civilians were injured in the fire attack, according to preliminary data.

“The communal infrastructure was also damaged as half of the settlement was left without electricity. The servicemen of the Joint Forces Operation promptly evacuated civilians to shelter,” the report reads.

The previous message, published by JFO at 08:15 reported that the Ukrainian military recorded two ceasefire violations as of 08:00 since last midnight.

However, JFO’s later message published at 12:27 confirmed the escalation all along the entire front line.

“As of 11:00 today, the Russian occupation forces’ 29 ceasefire violations were recorded, 27 of which involved weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements,” the report reads, one Ukrainian serviceman was wounded.

32 shells of 122mm artillery pieces hit Stanytsia Luhanska , damaging the kindergarten and power lines. “According to preliminary data, due to the shelling, three employees of the kindergarten received injuries. Allied personnel promptly evacuated children and teachers to shelter,” the report reads.

, damaging the kindergarten and power lines. “According to preliminary data, due to the shelling, three employees of the kindergarten received injuries. Allied personnel promptly evacuated children and teachers to shelter,” the report reads. Stanytsia Luhanska area was hit by 82 mm mortars and automatic machine grenade launchers.

area was hit by 82 mm mortars and automatic machine grenade launchers. Outskirts of Novotoshkivske came under fire on three occasions, the Russian-occupation forces used 122mm artillery, 120mm mortars, and grenade launchers.

came under fire on three occasions, the Russian-occupation forces used 122mm artillery, 120mm mortars, and grenade launchers. Ukrainian positions near Vodyane (Mariupol area) were hit using 120mm mortars, antitank grenade launchers, automatic grenade launchers.

(Mariupol area) were hit using 120mm mortars, antitank grenade launchers, automatic grenade launchers. 82mm mortars were used in an attack on Ukrainian positions in Trudovski area (Donetsk area).

area (Donetsk area). Starohnativka area (Donetsk Oblast) was attacked with 120mm and 82mm mortars, automatic machine grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms.

area (Donetsk Oblast) was attacked with 120mm and 82mm mortars, automatic machine grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms. Staryi Aidar and Marinka areas were hit by 120mm mortars.

and areas were hit by 120mm mortars. Pivdenne and Mayorske areas: 82mm mortars, automatic machine grenade launchers.

and areas: 82mm mortars, automatic machine grenade launchers. Lobacheve area: 82mm mortars.

area: 82mm mortars. Novoselivka Druha area: anti-tank missile systems.

area: anti-tank missile systems. Luhanske area (Donetsk Oblast):122mm artillery, 120mm mortars.

area (Donetsk Oblast):122mm artillery, 120mm mortars. Marinka area (Donetsk Oblast): 120 mm mortars.

area (Donetsk Oblast): 120 mm mortars. Svitlodarsk area: 120mm mortars, large-caliber machine guns.

area: 120mm mortars, large-caliber machine guns. Troitske area (Luhansk Oblast): tank armament, 120mm and 82mm mortars.

area (Luhansk Oblast): tank armament, 120mm and 82mm mortars. Popasna area (Luhansk Oblast): anti-tank grenade launchers.

area (Luhansk Oblast): anti-tank grenade launchers. Zaytseve area: automatic machine grenade launchers.

area: automatic machine grenade launchers. Nevelske area (Donetsk Oblast): 120mm mortars.

area (Donetsk Oblast): 120mm mortars. Shumy (Donetsk Oblast): 120mm mortars.

(Donetsk Oblast): 120mm mortars. Pervozvanivka area: 152mm artillery.

area: 152mm artillery. Travneve area: 120mm artillery.

area: 120mm artillery. Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast): 120mm mortars.

(Donetsk Oblast): 120mm mortars. Pisky (Donetsk area): 82mm mortars.

According to other accounts, a woman born in 1957 was wounded in Marinka, Donetsk Oblast by as a shell landed near a bus stop at 9:30.

At about 10:30, a school was reportedly hit in Vrubivka with 30 students and 14 staff - 8 children and 2 staff members hid in the basement, other kids were taken away by parents. As a result of the shelling, a gas pipeline in Vrubivka was damaged. Currently, 70 apartments and 96 private houses are left without a gas supply.

Photos of Stanytsia Luhanska

The video published by JFO shows the consequences of the attack on the kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska:

Наслідки обстрілу російсько-окупаційними військами дитячого садочку в населеному пункті Станиця Луганська Posted by Операція об'єднаних сил / Joint Forces Operation on Thursday, 17 February 2022

JFO's images show the damage in more detail:

Tags: Russo-Ukrainian War (2014-present)