Now it’s official: Ukraine, UK, Poland form security alliance

Ukraine, Poland, and the UK are officially launching an alliance. The new tripartite format of cooperation is aimed at strengthening security and developing trade between the states.

Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a press conference with the United Kindgom Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Kyiv on 17 February.

“Today we have the honor and pleasure to announce the launch of a new tripartite format of cooperation between Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Poland,” Kuleba said. https://twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine/status/1494355420479205379

He added that a joint statement by the three foreign ministers would soon appear on the official websites of the three agencies.

Liz Truss, in turn, said that the purpose of her visit was to express support for Ukraine from the United Kingdom.

“I am very impressed that, despite Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, life here in Kyiv continues. I am impressed by the stoicism of both Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” she said.

The head of the Foreign Office mentioned the aid that the UK had already provided to Ukraine — defensive weapons, training of 22,000 Ukrainian servicemen, and £88 mn of aid aimed at Ukraine’s energy independence — and announced that the amount of aid will be increased to £100 mn.

Official Kyiv initiated the creation of this format that is part of the strategy of small alliances as a proactive foreign policy of Ukraine in October 2021.

The official announcement of the new alliance was to take place on 1 February, but was postponed due to an illness of Liz Truss.

Then, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said at a press conference that the announced new format of cooperation between Poland, Ukraine, and the UK was aimed primarily at strengthening security in the region, in which all three countries are interested.

He noted that the main value of such a union is security in the region, and the normal development of the economy, trade, and culture depends on it.

Other small alliances that Ukraine had entered recently include the “Lublin Triangle” with Poland, and Lithuania, and an “Association Trio” with Moldova and Georgia.

Tags: alliance, Poland, UK