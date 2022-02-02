In new film, Putin promises ‘no mercy’ to those who ‘cooperated with West’ in destruction of USSR, Kolerov says

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin.ru
In a new documentary film about Russia in the 1990s presented by the Russian state television, Vladimir Putin again denounces the destruction of the Soviet Union, blames it on the actions of the West and on Russians who cooperated with the West, and promises no mercy to those who served as this heinous “comprador“ element, Modest Kolerov says with approval.
Regretting that he doesn’t have time to discuss the film in its entirety, the Regnum editor says that its most important aspect is “the personal participation and personal testimony of Russian President Vladmir Putin. This must be analyzed in particular.” And Kolerov presents his summary of the Kremlin leader’s words.
“Putin categorically and sharply characterizes the destruction of the millennium-old Russian statehood in 1991 and does not find words of justification for the colonial, cold and comprador dependence of the powers in Russia then with Yeltsin at the head on the radically liberal and anti-Russian West and especially the United States,” Kolerov says.
Instead of resisting these Western attacks, the leadership of Russia “capitulated” before them; and “Putin clearly sees and says that the West dismembered Russia and put Russia on the brink of a bloody civil war,” [stress in the original] he continues. In so doing, “Putin sharply distances himself” from Yeltsin and his regime.
In this film, Putin avoids using the simple words which describe what he is talking about – “treason and betrayal” – but those words follow from what the Kremlin leader said because those animated by such things forced Russia to focus not on national greatness but simply on “elementary ‘survival’” [stress in the original].
“At the end of this two-hour film, its creators show pictures of the reunification of Crimea with Russia and the liberation of South Ossetia from the aggression of Georgia,” Kolerov says. “We understand very well that this list is open, and we await its continued expansion.”
Read More:
- “Nobody asked us” – Russian intellectuals rebuke Putin’s policy of war against Ukraine
- Russia aims to rebuild Soviet Empire, Latvian President says, urging arms for Ukraine
- How to stop Russian aggression in post-Soviet states? | 30 Years of Freedom, p.4
- How do the military forces of Ukraine and Russia compare? | Infographics
- How weapons from allies would help Ukraine fend off Russia’s invasion
- Why does Germany refuse to export arms to Ukraine?
- All roads lead to Ukraine: how Russia uses disinformation to support its efforts on the ground
- “Threat of democracy.” The real security concerns behind Russia’s lies about NATO
- Of Kremlin plans and thinking. The “Murayev coup” plot seen through the prism of the Surkov Leaks
- Russia’s military exercise in Belarus prepares for war
Tags: 1991 disintegration of the USSR, Putin, Putin regime, Russia, Russian imperialism