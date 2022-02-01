Daily review: UNSC meets over Russia-Ukraine conflict, NATO says no sign Russia withdrawing, riot plan foiled

Catch up with the latest news from Ukraine in our Daily Review. Our patrons get this review as a newsletter delivered to their inbox; become one of them here.

Past 24 hours in the war zone

Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation Staff reported two attacks by Russian-hybrid forces near Stanytsia Luhanska and Pyshchevyk.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded.

Quick Ukraine news

On 31 January, the U.N. Security Council gathers to discuss the security situation around Ukraine. “We’re not going to be distracted by their [Russian] propaganda, and we’re going to be prepared to respond to any disinformation that they attempt to spread during this meeting,” the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said about the U.N. Security Council meeting.

gathers to discuss the security situation around Ukraine. “We’re not going to be distracted by their [Russian] propaganda, and we’re going to be prepared to respond to any disinformation that they attempt to spread during this meeting,” the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said about the U.N. Security Council meeting. Disturbing news for Ukraine and the world: General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff commented on Russian troops buildup near Ukraine’s border. “I think you’d have to go back quite a while to the Cold War days to see something of this magnitude,” he said.

Russia keeps moving weapons to Belarus in preparation for joint military drills which will be held on 10-20 February.

in preparation for joint military drills which will be held on 10-20 February. Some U.S. officials say Putin might order an attack on Ukraine after the February 20 conclusion of the Olympic Games in Beijing so as not to upstage China, an important ally.

conclusion of the Olympic Games in Beijing so as not to upstage China, an important ally. Anita Anand , Minister of National Defence of Canada, arrived in Ukraine for a two-day visit.

, Minister of National Defence of Canada, arrived in Ukraine for a two-day visit. The President of Turkey Recep Erdoğan prepares to visit Ukraine in the next few days. Kyiv and Ankara will sign a free trade agreement. They will also discuss the possibility of Turkey mediating the Russia-Ukraine dialogue.

prepares to visit Ukraine in the next few days. Kyiv and Ankara will sign a free trade agreement. They will also discuss the possibility of Turkey mediating the Russia-Ukraine dialogue. This week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia.

will visit Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will pay a call to Ukraine together with his German vis-à-vis Annalena Baerbock on 7-8 February.

will pay a call to Ukraine together with his German vis-à-vis Annalena Baerbock on 7-8 February. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced Denmark is ready to provide Ukraine with military equipment and weapons.

Poland is ready to supply Ukraine with defence weapons, stated Paweł Soloch, Head of the National Security Bureau.

stated Paweł Soloch, Head of the National Security Bureau. The EU has a plan if Russia stops gas supplies to Europe, Josep Borrell said in his blog. “We are prepared in case diplomacy fails and we are looking at all options,” he wrote.

NATO Secretary General sees no signs of Russian troop buildup slowing down

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Russia continues to increase its military forces near Ukraine’s borders in a conversation with Washington Post, European Pravda reported.

“We see that the build-up continues, more and more troops with artillery, armored vehicles, ammunition, additional fuel… Now we see an increase in Russia’s presence in Belarus. We see planes, helicopters… All this together makes the waiting period shorter. So we we must be prepared, there is a real risk of a new Russian invasion or some kind of aggressive action against Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

At the same time, according to him, there is no certainty and the allies continue to work on a political solution. Russia has a choice: to enter into a dialogue with NATO and its allies or choose to confront them, the secretary general said.

Ukrainians join in #ThanksFriends action to show gratitude to allies

On 30 January, residents of Kyiv went to Independence Square to take part in the #ThanksFriends action and demonstrate gratitude to Ukraine’s allies for military assistance. Among Ukraine’s partners who have supplied arms are the UK, the US, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Turkey.

Ukrainians in Kyiv take part in #ThanksFriends action to show appreciation to Ukraine’s partners providing the country with military aid. Photo: RFE/RL

Global wave of support for Ukraine

Ukrainian icebreaker starts expedition to Antarctica

News Ukraine can be proud of — on 28 January, Noosphere, a Ukrainian scientific icebreaker, started its first expedition to Antarctica. Icebreaker will launch a scientific program to inter alia provide findings on global warming and pollution in Antarctica. In 2021, Ukraine obtained this ship of the UK scientific navy RRS James Clark Ross.

Noosphere, a Ukrainian scientific icebreaker. Photo: National Antarctic Scientific Center

Reports about Russian blood supplies on Ukraine border may be psyops, says MoD

Following reports circulated by Reuters, who, citing three unnamed US officials stated on 28 January that blood supplies for the Russian army are being drawn to the border with Ukraine, which is a key indicator for military readiness, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense published an official statement that such reports may be part of Russia’s information-psychological war against Ukraine.

All roads lead to Ukraine: how Russia uses disinformation to support its efforts on the ground

As Russia keeps raising the stakes in its gamble on the border with Ukraine, Ukraine is once again the main target of efforts to dismiss, distort, distract and dismay.

Ukraine hammered by Court in Strasbourg for endless torture of life prisoners

The European Court of Human Rights has again found Ukraine to be in breach of Article 3 of the European Convention on the prohibition of torture. That is because the country does not provide a possibility to review life sentences. To make matters worse, there are reasons to believe that a great number of prisoners serving life sentences were falsely accused due to the flawed judicial system.

Interpol views Russia’s prosecution of Ukrainian theater director as politically motivated

Interpol stated that Russia persecutes Ukrainian theater director Yevhen Lavrenchuk for political reasons, Ukraine’s Ombudsman Denisova said on January 29.

On 17 December 2021, Naples law enforcement officers arrested 39-year-old Lavrenchuk upon Moscow’s request for his extradition to Interpol.

As Yevhen Lavrenchuk’s family members and close circle claim, the case is fabricated. His mother Iryna Lavrenchuk says this is political persecution related to Yevhen’s pro-Ukrainian views, his stance that Crimea is a part of Ukraine, not Russia.

Amid Russian saber-rattling, Ukraine detains group suspected of planning mass violent riots

On the evening of 30 January, the National Police of Ukraine reported the detainment of a criminal group that planned to organize mass riots in Ukraine. The police gave more details at a briefing on 31 January, saying that a number of mass riots were planned in the capital city of Kyiv, and in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Poltava oblasts. The first of such protests was reportedly scheduled for Monday, January 31. The protest action was reportedly aimed at “violent actions, the organization of mass riots to swing and destabilize the situation in the country.”

How Ukraine is building its territorial defense: results of first month

One month has passed since the Law On National Resistance entered into force in Ukraine on 1 January 2022. The law launched a new system of territorial defense that the Ukrainian state is currently building to support the 250,000-strong regular army.

After the first month, the territorial defense has enrolled about 10,000-15,000 troops, moving towards the final goal of 130,000. At the same time, while the government cannot provide weapons and other equipment for all volunteers instantly, many Ukrainians are participating in short-term military training with their own purchased rifles.

“Threat of democracy.” The real security concerns behind Russia’s lies about NATO

Russia’s lies about NATO are well-known. Less known are the real security concerns behind them. Hans Petter Midttun explains:

“Russia is not facing a military threat, but the ‘threat of democracy.’ Free nations based on universal rights, democratic principles, and common values. All of which is in direct conflict with the Russian world and its authoritarian rule. It is this — or the possibility that the Russians will want the same — that threatens the Russian elite.“

How a Ukrainian reconnaissance dog escaped from Russian hybrid forces

Vasya, a Ukrainian reconnaissance dog, fell into a trap in Russian-occupied Donbas. Rescuing him was going to be a risky challenge for Ukrainian soldiers. But then Vasya made an unthinkable sacrifice to get free.

