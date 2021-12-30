U.S.-Ukraine Foundation honors 30 Stars of Ukraine who promoted country’s international image

Editor’s Note On 29 December 2021 in Washington, DC, the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation named winners of its 30 Stars of Ukraine award. Among the winners are Ukrainian artists, soldiers, organizations, and startups. Among the Stars are Major General (ret.) Volodymyr Havrylov, director of the Veterans Dozen Foundation and former Defense Attaché of Ukraine in the US; Oksana Lyniv, founder and artistic director of LvivMozArt Festival and first female chief conductor of the Graz Opera and Philharmonic Orchestra; and LiveUAMap, a global news and information site that delivers world news via maps.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ukraine, the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation, a DC-based “do tank” with a permanent presence in Kyiv that describes itself as supporting the development of democracy, a free-market economy, and human rights in Ukraine, as well as bolstering the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine. identified “30 Stars of Ukraine” who in the past thirty years have made significant achievements in their field and contributed to promoting Ukraine’s image internationally.

The “30 Stars” project is not a contest or a competition, but a way to recognize Ukrainians from many spheres of life. Recipients of the award were selected by a committee organized by the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation. These recipients were recognized on December 29th, 2021 at a special event in Washington.

“For years, Russification has denied Ukrainians their rightful identity. The independence of Ukraine is allowing the country to reclaim its history and that of its people. However, this independence is threatened by Russian hostility toward Ukraine, which has made headlines over the past few weeks as Russia amasses troops at the border of Ukraine for the second time this year. “30 Stars of Ukraine” is just one of the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation’s diverse initiatives to support the sovereignty of Ukraine and the US-Ukrainian strategic partnership,” the foundation said.

The U.S.-Ukraine Foundation will spotlight three Stars each month throughout 2022.

Recipients of the 30 Stars of Ukraine award:

To watch a recording of the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation virtual gala – which includes a presentation of the 30 Stars of Ukraine and a concert organized by Oksana Lyniv, see here.

Tags: award, Ukrainian personalities