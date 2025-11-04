Support us on Patreon
Package to cover artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and two Patriot air-defense system replacements.
04/11/2025
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pictured together at a meeting in December 2024.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a meeting in 2024. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office
Patriots, artillery, drones: Germany adds €3 billion to Ukraine aid budget as Europe's largest military backer – Reuters

Germany will increase its aid to Ukraine by an additional €3 billion next year, the German Finance Ministry confirmed Tuesday, Reuters reported, reinforcing Berlin’s role as Europe’s largest supporter of Kyiv’s defense effort.

The additional funds will raise Germany’s total planned support for Ukraine next year to about €11.5 billion.

The aid will cover artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and the replacement of two Patriot air-defense systems, according to a ministry spokesperson.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz supports the increase, which is expected to be approved in the coming weeks, a government source told Reuters.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Germany has provided roughly €40 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, second only to the United States.

“We will continue our support for as long as necessary to defend against Russia’s war of aggression,” the spokesperson said.

