Brussels unlocks next €1.8 billion for Kyiv as part of financial support program amid Russia’s invasion

Ukraine will receive a new €1.8 billion payment from the European Union after meeting ten key reform requirements, according to the Council of the EU. The funds are part of the EU’s larger €50 billion Ukraine Facility, which supports the country’s recovery, reconstruction, and modernization efforts during the ongoing Russian invasion.

Brussels approves new €1.8 billion tranche for Ukraine

The Council of the EU on 4 November approved the fifth regular payment to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program. The disbursement, totaling more than €1.8 billion or more than $2 billion, follows Ukraine’s successful implementation of nine specific reform steps outlined for the fifth payment, as well as

"one outstanding step from the fourth disbursement."

"Payments under the Ukraine Facility are closely linked to the Ukraine Plan, which outlines Ukraine’s strategy for recovery, reconstruction and modernisation, along with a timetable for the implementation of reforms aligned with the country’s EU accession goals over the next years," the Council wrote in its press release.

The payment includes both grants and loans and is designed to reinforce Ukraine’s macro-financial stability and help sustain the functioning of its public administration, according to the Council’s official announcement.

This decision follows the European Commission’s assessment of Ukraine’s payment request on 29 September 2025, after which the Council concluded that Ukraine had satisfactorily fulfilled a number of reforms.

Reforms cover justice, energy, environment, and more

The Council stated that Ukraine has met reforms across a broad range of areas. These include the judicial system, anti-corruption efforts, financial markets, human capital development, business environment, decentralization and regional policy, the energy sector, and the management of critical raw materials. Reforms tied to the green transition and environmental protection were also among the steps recognized as fulfilled.

All these benchmarks are part of the Ukraine Plan — a comprehensive strategy for recovery, reconstruction, and reforms aligned with Ukraine’s EU accession goals. Disbursements under the Ukraine Facility are conditional on meeting the goals set in the Plan and its accompanying reform timeline.