Ukrainian drone commander mocks Russia’s blackouts: “Get your battery-powered garlands ready”

Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Brovdi has advised Russians to prepare for blackouts, stating that Ukrainians should not be the only ones suffering from attacks on energy infrastructure.

"Bugs, a blackout is not scary," Brovdi wrote on Telegram on 1 November. "It's just some inconveniences, get used to it, but across the entire swamp territory — the flight of the free Bird is unpredictable and not on schedule, which is why it is called the Free Ukrainian Bird."

Brovdi, who commands Ukraine's drone warfare division, explained that the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with other components of Ukraine's deep strike capabilities, "promise you a rapid, albeit somewhat forced adaptation."

"But you will manage: 'matches-flashlights-candles'... By the way, use your favorite battery-powered garlands as an emergency backup," the commander wrote.

He added a cryptic guideline: "Navigate by the principle 'light/warm-BADABOOM-dark/cold.'"

The statement comes after several recent developments. Days earlier, the Moscow region experienced a massive power outage. According to Russian media, the blackout occurred following drone attacks on energy facilities in the region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that Russia would receive a symmetrical response if it attempts to create a blackout in Ukraine or the capital. "If Russia sets itself the goal of a blackout in Ukraine every winter, then I am not sure that the response from Ukraine and its partners should be different," Zelenskyy said.

"There is no need to show weakness. If they threaten a blackout in Ukraine's capital, then the Kremlin should know that there will be a blackout in Russia's capital as well," the president emphasized.

Brovdi has also reported that Ukraine's Defense Forces are preparing strikes on Russia that will lead to blackouts. The commander added that Russian gasoline is becoming an increasingly scarce liquid, while gas and oil are becoming "highly flammable."

On the night of 1 November, airports in five Russian cities closed following reports of drone attacks. Russia's Ministry of Defense reported shooting down 98 UAVs.