Russian ballistic missile hits Mykolaiv gas station: child among 15 injured in morning strike

Russian forces launched a ballistic missile at Mykolaiv shortly after 7 am Saturday, striking civilians at a gas station and leaving one person dead and 15 injured
Maria Tril
01/11/2025
Consequences of the attack. Credit: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration
Russian ballistic missile hits Mykolaiv gas station: child among 15 injured in morning strike

Russian forces struck Mykolaiv with a ballistic missile on the morning of 1 September, killing one person and injuring 15 others, according to Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

The attack occurred at approximately 7:20 am when Russian forces launched what is preliminarily identified as an Iskander-M ballistic missile with a cluster warhead at the city, Kim said.

Among the 15 injured are victims with varying degrees of severity. A child was wounded in the strike, with doctors assessing the condition as moderate, according to the regional administration.

The missile damaged a gas station and multiple vehicles in the area.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych confirmed the attack. He expressed condolences to the family of the person killed and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that rescue workers were deployed to eliminate hazards at the strike site. Crews worked to wash away spilled fuel using water and air-mechanical foam to prevent ignition, the service said.

On 16 October, Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with guided aerial bombs for the first time since the full-scale invasion began. That attack resulted in no casualties.

Russian forces have maintained consistent strikes on civilian targets in Mykolaiv throughout the full-scale invasion, attacks that constitute war crimes under international humanitarian law.

