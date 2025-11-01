Deepstate reports that Russian forces capture strategic village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian occupying forces have captured Novohryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, according to Deepstate analysts.

Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the adversary near Novyi Shakhtyi in Donetsk Oblast, the analysts reported.

Deepstate added that Russian forces advanced near Krasnohirske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as in Myroliubivka and near Kozatske in Donetsk Oblast.

Novohryhorivka is located at the administrative border between Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and controls defensive fortifications that were constructed to impede Russian advances toward Zaporizhzhia city, which had a pre-war population of 700,000. The settlement's capture gives Russian forces control of trench systems that can now be used as staging points for further operations.