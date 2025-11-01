Support us on Patreon
Deepstate reports that Russian forces capture strategic village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian troops in one location but lost ground in four others over the past 24 hours, according to Deepstate analysts. The territorial shifts span two regions, with Russian advances concentrated in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk areas.
byMaria Tril
01/11/2025
Ukraine anti-air defense underground drones
Soldiers of 113th territorial defense brigade AA Battery Operating a ZU-23-3 Autocannon // Devin Woodall 2025
Russian occupying forces have captured Novohryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, according to Deepstate analysts.

Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the adversary near Novyi Shakhtyi in Donetsk Oblast, the analysts reported.

Deepstate added that Russian forces advanced near Krasnohirske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as in Myroliubivka and near Kozatske in Donetsk Oblast.

Novohryhorivka is located at the administrative border between Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and controls defensive fortifications that were constructed to impede Russian advances toward Zaporizhzhia city, which had a pre-war population of 700,000. The settlement's capture gives Russian forces control of trench systems that can now be used as staging points for further operations.

