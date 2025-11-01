“No encirclement”: Syrskyy says Ukraine’s forces join fight to hold Pokrovsk as Russia pays “highest price”

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy said that there is no encirclement or blockade of Pokrovsk and Myrnograd in Donetsk Oblast. A comprehensive operation to destroy and displace enemy forces is underway in Pokrovsk, involving the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

Syrskyy made these remarks on Facebook following a trip to the Pokrovsk direction and meetings with commanders.

"In the Pokrovsk-Myrnograd agglomeration, our warriors are holding back the pressure of a multi-thousand enemy grouping that continues attempts to infiltrate residential areas and cut our supply routes. However, there is no encirclement or blockade of the cities; we are doing everything to maintain logistics," Syrskyy wrote.

He emphasized that a comprehensive operation to destroy and push out enemy forces from Pokrovsk is ongoing. "The main burden falls on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, particularly UAV operators and assault units. Also, by my order, combined groups of the Special Operations Forces, military police, SBU, and other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are operating in the city, including the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

According to Syrskyy, the Russian froces in Pokrovsk is paying the highest price for attempting to fulfill the Kremlin dictator's task of occupying Ukrainian Donbas.

"We continue the liberation and clearing of territory on the Dobropillia salient. Pokrovsk – we hold. Myrnograd – we hold," Syrskyy said.

The Commander-in-Chief stressed that effective interaction between units and coordinated execution of assigned tasks is critically important under current difficult conditions.

"The defense of the agglomeration will be supported by additional units, weapons, equipment, including unmanned systems and UAV means," he added

Syrskyy also published photos from the Pokrovsk direction showing HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov.

On 1 November, Reuters, citing sources, reported that special forces from the Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate were deployed to Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast earlier this week due to intensified combat, with the aim of stabilizing the situation. The agency also wrote, citing a source, that the operation was led by HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov.

A source within military intelligence told Ukrainska Pravda that stabilization measures involving the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are ongoing in Pokrovsk.