With one hit, pro-Ukrainian partisans disrupted control over vital stretch of frontier with Russia

Pro-Ukrainian partisans from the Atesh movement have reported carrying out a precise sabotage operation at a key communications hub in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. The object is located 100 km from the Ukrainian border.

The Atesh group operates in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and also Russia. It was founded in 2022 in response to Russia’s all-out war. Crimean Tatars, Ukrainians, and even Russians who were mobilized into the Russian army but now work for Ukraine are involved in the group, providing intelligence on enemy positions, depots, equipment, and personnel.

A communications tower responsible for coordinating occupation forces and border units was disabled.

What exactly was hit, and why does it hurt the enemy?

The strike targeted command centers of Russia’s border grouping, including:

units of the Federal Border Service,

the 84th Engineer-Airfield Battalion,

a regiment of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya).

These formations were responsible for logistics, border security, and engineering support in the area.

"Even deep in the rear, they are not safe"

The disruption of communications broke coordination between units, causing chaos in the command system. The occupiers temporarily lost control over a critical border area, affecting their ability to respond swiftly to threats.

“This sabotage proves that even deep in the rear, the enemy cannot feel safe. Our network continues to systematically dismantle the occupiers’ military infrastructure,” Atesh says after the operation.

This act of sabotage demonstrates that the resistance network is active on Russian territory and can strike the enemy's critical command and control nodes.