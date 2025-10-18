Support us on Patreon
Off-duty Ukrainian front-line medics save life at London car crash scene

Three paramedics from the Third Army Corps stabilized a man with serious injuries before ambulance arrival.
byVira Kravchuk
18/10/2025
Third Corps paramedics Sophia, Mivina, and Rebeka, who treated a seriously injured man at a London traffic accident during their off-duty hours.
Third Corps paramedics Sophia, Mivina, and Rebeka, who treated a seriously injured man at a London traffic accident during their off-duty hours. Photo: Third Army Corps/Facebook
Three Ukrainian military paramedics stopped their taxi in central London when they saw a car crash ahead.

The medics, identified by their call signs as Sophia, Mivina, and Rebeka, jumped out and began treating a seriously injured man on the street, the Third Army Corps reported.

They controlled bleeding, applied bandages, and monitored vital signs until British ambulance crews arrived. The victim had sustained serious injuries. By the time local medics took over, the Ukrainians had stabilized him enough for transport to hospital.

The London accident scene showing bloodstains on Ukrainian medics' gear (left) and local emergency crews treating the victim after he was stabilized by Sophia, Mivina, and Rebeka. Photos: Third Army Corps/Facebook

The three were in London on leave, attending a screening of a biographical film for the "VARTA" project. Their training took over when needed.

"The corps' medics remain on guard for life even far from the front lines," the Third Army Corps stated.

This marks the second time this year Ukrainian military personnel have provided emergency care abroad. In March, serviceman Yanis Tereshchenko treated a stabbing victim bleeding on a Venice street, saving his life.

Photos: Yanis Tereshchenko via Radio Liberty Ukraine

