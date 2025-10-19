EU considers deploying military trainers inside Ukraine – RFE/RL

The European Union is considering moving parts of its military training mission into Ukrainian territory and expanding its overall support for Kyiv, according to internal EU reviews seen by RFE/RL.

The documents outline plans to allow EU trainers to operate inside Ukraine for the first time - a significant step that would deepen the bloc’s direct involvement in supporting Ukraine’s defense.

So far, the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) has trained about 80,000 Ukrainian soldiers across 18 member states since its launch in 2022.

Kyiv has repeatedly urged for some of this training to take place on Ukrainian soil to reduce travel time for troops and allow realistic exercises using drones and electronic warfare systems. Three training centers already exist in western Ukraine but are not fully operational due to limited infrastructure and the absence of EU trainers.

The review suggests that expanding EUMAM’s mandate to operate in Ukraine could only happen under a ceasefire or truce and would likely require coordination with the United States for security guarantees.

The EU is also weighing new tasks for its civilian mission, the EU Advisory Mission, which has been active in Ukraine since 2014. Proposed areas include helping secure borders with Russia and Belarus, boosting cybersecurity, and supporting reintegration of war veterans.

Both strategic reviews highlight that Moscow’s goal to “redraw the European security order” remains unchanged.

RFE/RL said that this assessment underscores the EU’s expanding role in helping Ukraine resist Russian aggression and prepare for eventual EU membership.