European operator confirms it can halt Russian LNG shipments by 2027, replacing supplies with US gas

With sanctions on the horizon, European nations plan to sever Moscow’s grip on energy.
byOlena Mukhina
16/10/2025
EU 17th sanctions package Russian LNG
An LNG carrier unloading liquefied natural gas in port. (Source: Jens Schott Knudsen under CC BY-NC 2.0)
Europe prepares to sever energy dependence on Moscow. Spanish gas network operator Enagas has stated it is technically ready to stop importing Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 2027, should the EU officially move the deadline to that year, Reuters reports. 

By cutting off Russian gas imports, EU countries aim to reduce Moscow’s financial resources for waging war in Ukraine and diminish its energy influence in the region and global economy.

Previously, European Commission Spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said that EU countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, and Portugal continue to rely on Russia's LNG, while Greece, Slovakia, and Hungary import Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline.

Enagas ready to stop Russian LNG

Enagas CEO Arturo Gonsalo said that a 2027 ban on Russian LNG is technically feasible.

 "And I understand that it makes sense that Europe has to raise the bar of ambition of sanctions against Russia," he noted.

Enagas already uses accreditation systems to track the origin of LNG cargoes. Transporters are required to report the source of shipments unloaded in Spain, and this information is verified through documentation and customs checks.

Gonsalo believes the LNG market is liquid enough to replace Russian supplies.

"Once the LNG from Russia stops coming, a very good part of that is going to be replaced by US LNG," he explained. 

EU prepares new sanctions on Moscow

EU countries plan to approve next week a gradual phase-out of Russian oil and gas by 2028, before finalizing the law with the European Parliament. The member states are separately discussing sanctions on LNG.

The latest draft of negotiations seen by the journalists on the proposed EU gradual phase-out of Russian oil and gas, reviewed by Reuters, would require importers to provide national authorities with proof of the country of origin of their gas before it enters Europe.

