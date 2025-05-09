Support us on Patreon
Vance again threatens US withdrawal from peace talks if Russia negotiates in bad faith

He called Russia’s demands excessive and said the US wouldn’t back Ukraine territorial concessions unless earned militarily by Russia.
byYuri Zoria
09/05/2025
JD Vance on Fox News on 8 May 2025.
Vance again threatens US withdrawal from peace talks if Russia negotiates in bad faith

On 8 May, US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that the United States would “walk away” from ongoing negotiations with Russia if Moscow fails to demonstrate good faith in the peace process with Ukraine.

President Trump has pushed for talks between Ukraine and Russia, ostensibly to end the ongoing war. Yet through multiple rounds of US-Russia dialogue and several visits by envoy Steve Witkoff, the Kremlin held firm to its maximalist conditions, effectively demanding Ukraine’s capitulation. While showing no willingness to compromise, Russia watched as the US attempted—unsuccessfully—to pressure Kyiv into accepting several Russian demands, including territorial concessions. Despite these efforts, Moscow still rejected the proposed ceasefire.

During the interview, Vance stated,

“What would bother me is if we conclude that the Russians are not engaging in negotiations in good faith. And if that happens, yeah, we’re going to walk away.”

He emphasized that if no genuine progress occurs, both Ukraine and Russia would be left to resolve the war without US mediation.

Trump calls for 30-day unconditional truce in Ukraine, threatens new sanctions on Russia

Despite growing frustration within the White House over Russia’s stance on peace talks, Vance claimed that the exchange of peace proposals between Ukraine and Russia constitutes a sign of progress.

“The fact the Russians are offering a peace plan at all is a breakthrough, the fact Ukrainians are offering a concrete proposal is a breakthrough,” he told Fox News.

However, Vance admitted the initial Russian offer was excessive and based on the belief that Moscow is winning on the battlefield.

“We knew that the Russians’ first offer would be too much… that’s how negotiations often work,” he said, adding that the Kremlin’s peace plan demanded territory it had not occupied.

Biden calls Trump’s Ukraine policy modern-day appeasement of Russia

Vance also stated the US doesn’t want Ukraine to collapse but criticized Moscow for demanding Ukrainian land outright.

“Russia can’t expect to be given territory that they haven’t conquered yet.”

 

Vance’s statement implies he believes Ukraine should surrender its Russian-occupied territories to Russia, a condition Kyiv has consistently rejected.

 

Vance: Russia demands too much, direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow needed now

Vance concluded,

“We can only lead these guys to the well, we can’t force them to drink… we are not there yet and will keep working until we decide that we ultimately can’t make any more progress.”

 

