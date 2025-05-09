Vance again threatens US withdrawal from peace talks if Russia negotiates in bad faith

On 8 May, US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that the United States would “walk away” from ongoing negotiations with Russia if Moscow fails to demonstrate good faith in the peace process with Ukraine.
During the interview, Vance stated,
“What would bother me is if we conclude that the Russians are not engaging in negotiations in good faith. And if that happens, yeah, we’re going to walk away.”
He emphasized that if no genuine progress occurs, both Ukraine and Russia would be left to resolve the war without US mediation.
Trump calls for 30-day unconditional truce in Ukraine, threatens new sanctions on Russia
Despite growing frustration within the White House over Russia’s stance on peace talks, Vance claimed that the exchange of peace proposals between Ukraine and Russia constitutes a sign of progress.
“The fact the Russians are offering a peace plan at all is a breakthrough, the fact Ukrainians are offering a concrete proposal is a breakthrough,” he told Fox News.
However, Vance admitted the initial Russian offer was excessive and based on the belief that Moscow is winning on the battlefield.
“We knew that the Russians’ first offer would be too much… that’s how negotiations often work,” he said, adding that the Kremlin’s peace plan demanded territory it had not occupied.
Biden calls Trump’s Ukraine policy modern-day appeasement of Russia
Vance also stated the US doesn’t want Ukraine to collapse but criticized Moscow for demanding Ukrainian land outright.
“Russia can’t expect to be given territory that they haven’t conquered yet.”
Vance: Russia demands too much, direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow needed now
Vance concluded,
“We can only lead these guys to the well, we can’t force them to drink… we are not there yet and will keep working until we decide that we ultimately can’t make any more progress.”
Read also
-
“Not our war.” US may exit Ukraine peace talks if no breakthrough soon, Rubio warns
-
Rubio acknowledges that Russians violates ceasefire and says that negotiations will not last forever
-
Rubio says Ukraine must make territorial concessions to “prevent more suffering”
-
The Telegraph: Ukraine prepares for life after US aid with drone warfare and domestic arms