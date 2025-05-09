Support us on Patreon
Romanian election frontrunner wants compensation from Ukraine for military aid

The pro-Russian presidential candidate Simion called past assistance a betrayal of national interests and vowed to prioritize domestic needs if elected.
09/05/2025
George Simion. Photo: Inquam Photos / Malina Norocea, via Digi24
Romanian election frontrunner wants compensation from Ukraine for military aid

George Simion, pro-Russian frontrunner in Romania’s presidential race and candidate from the ultranationalist AUR party, declared that Ukraine owes Romania “compensation” for the assistance provided during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. During a Euronews debate on 8 May, Simion said that if elected, Romania “will no longer give a single leu to another country” and must shift focus to its own citizens.

Simion is persona non grata in both neighboring Ukraine and Moldova. On 4 May 2025, Simion secured 40.96% in the first round of Romania’s presidential election. He now advances to a runoff on 18 May against independent, pro-European candidate Nicușor Dan, who received 20.99%.

The first round of Romania’s presidential election took place on 4 May. Simion and Dan advanced to the second round, scheduled for 18 May. Simion previously stated that Romania and other European countries had “suffered greatly” from the war and now need peace, echoing sentiments he said are shared by the Trump administration.

During the debate, Simion claimed, “Ukraine needs us, not the other way around,” and insisted that any future relationship must be based on reciprocity. Simion specifically demanded compensation for Romania’s role so far in the war effort, mentioning potential repayments through Ukrainian grain, reconstruction contracts, or other mechanisms.

“We must benefit for the Patriot system donated by Klaus Iohannis and other expenses Romanian citizens covered from their own pockets,” he said, framing the donation as a betrayal of Romanian national interests.

Simion also claimed that Ukraine does not respect the national and religious rights of the roughly 500,000 ethnic Romanians living in Ukraine. 

Pro-Russian Simion leads Romanian election first round, criticizes arms supplies to Ukraine

He reiterated that his policy as president would be one of neutrality in the war, rejecting military aid or escalations, which basically mirrors of two European Kremlin-friendly leaders, Viktor Orbán of Hungary and Robert Fico of Slovakia. Simion stated:

Our position on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which has already lasted three years and is going nowhere, is neutrality—not escalation, not arming, and not full alignment with the Trump administration’s policy, our strategic partner.”

Dan responds: Ukraine and Moldova need support

Asked whether Romania would vote in the European Council for a new support package for Ukraine, George Simion replied:

“My country is Romania. I will only vote in line with the interest of the Romanian nation and without prioritizing other states.”

Nicușor Dan, Simion’s opponent in the second round of the presidential election, criticized Simion’s stance, warning that a Romania led by Simion would block EU support to Ukraine. Dan pledged continued aid to Ukraine for the sake of “just peace,” adding that Romania’s own security depends on Ukraine’s stability.

Regarding Moldova, Dan said, “Republic of Moldova must be supported unconditionally.” He also criticized Simion’s pro-union rhetoric as unrealistic under current conditions.

“There is no majority will in Moldova for unification today,” he said, noting recent polling showed only 37% support.

Hybrid threats

The debate also touched on Russian propaganda and hybrid warfare. Dan emphasized the need for Romania to partner with cybersecurity experts, including those from Moldova, and to learn from Moldova’s resistance to hybrid threats. Simion, by contrast, shifted focus to issues such as child pornography and alleged institutional failures in Romania’s cybersecurity sector.

Asked how he, persona non grata in both Ukraine and Moldova, would handle relationships with both countries, Simion dodged the question by attacking the journalist’s impartiality, shifting blame to political rivals, and framing himself as a victim of persecution.

 

