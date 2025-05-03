StormShroud: Ukraine-forged drone now makes RAF Typhoons invisible

Developed from lessons learned in Ukraine, StormShroud is part of an initial £19 million ($25.3 million) procurement. The UK government describes it as “a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind drone” that enhances the survivability and lethality of the RAF’s combat aircraft.

StormShroud integrates the UK-Portuguese Tekever AR3 tactical uncrewed aerial system with Leonardo UK’s BriteStorm stand-in jammer, creating an ACP capable of suppressing enemy air defenses in contested airspace. According to Breaking Defense, it is designed to operate alongside RAF fighter jets.

“In a world of increasing threats to the UK and our NATO allies, StormShroud will serve as a powerful deterrent to potential aggressors,” the RAF stated.

While the exact number of aircraft has not been disclosed, the fleet will be operated by 216 Squadron, the RAF’s dedicated ACP and loyal wingman unit. The UK aims to deploy a full suite of ACPs by 2030.

According to the joint statement, the drones will support aircraft such as the Typhoon and F-35 Lightning by confusing enemy radars, enabling stealthier attacks. For the first time, the RAF will leverage high-end electronic warfare capabilities without requiring onboard crews, freeing personnel for other frontline missions.

MoD speeds up tech to arm Ukraine faster

The Tekever AR3, already proven in Ukraine, serves as the core platform. However, since RAF fighter jets have not been supplied to Ukraine and Middle East operations typically use Paveway IV bombs, the timeline for StormShroud‘s combat deployment remains uncertain.

BriteStorm, the system’s electronic warfare payload, is a 2.5-kilogram airborne countermeasure designed to suppress Integrated Air Defense Systems. Leonardo’s vice president of electronic warfare sales, Michael Lee, confirmed that it has entered low-rate initial production.

Tekever CEO Ricardo Mendes explained that the AR3’s mission in the StormShroud role is to carry the BriteStorm payload and ensure it arrives and survives in contested environments, including during swarm operations. The AR3 and TR5 platforms have together logged over 10,000 flight hours with Ukrainian forces.

Mendes also highlighted that survivability has been “extremely high” and confirmed ongoing updates to adapt to emerging threats.

Manufacturing of the AR3—based in West Wales and Southampton—will scale up in the coming months and years. Production of the larger AR5 fixed-wing UAS will also begin soon, potentially leading to future RAF acquisitions.

UK Chief of Defence Staff Adm. Tony Radakin recently described a “3-2-1” procurement strategy aimed at accelerating military aid to Ukraine. Speaking before a UK Public Accounts Committee hearing, Radakin explained that the Ministry of Defence uses this model to determine how much to spend, define a specific “problem set,” and then quickly go to market to procure solutions.

As part of its AI-focused Overmatch program, Tekever has committed an additional £400 million to UK research, infrastructure, and defense technology development over the next five years.