Denmark to send soldiers to Ukraine to learn from real combat experience

Denmark’s military plans to send unarmed soldiers to Ukraine for specialized training courses, a move that prompted strong objections from Russia, which warned that this decision “draws Denmark deeper and deeper into the conflict,” TV 2 reports.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022, Denmark has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine, providing both military and humanitarian aid to help oppose Russian aggression.

Denmark is among few European countries which delivered F-16 jets to Ukraine used to intercept Russian missiles during attacks on Ukrainian cities. The Nordic country also pioneered the “Danish model,” which allocates billions of DKK to purchase weapons directly from Ukrainian producers to boost local defense industry.

According to Army Chief and Major General Peter Boysen, several teams from different army regiments will participate in courses lasting one to two weeks, possibly beginning as early as summer 2025, TV 2 reports.

“We’re sending teams to gain firsthand experience of what Ukrainians have learned,” Boysen told TV 2, noting that attack drones account for “over 70 percent of Ukrainian kills against Russian forces.”

When questioned about the previous policy against having Danish troops in Ukraine, Boysen acknowledged the change but emphasized a key distinction:

“These soldiers aren’t going to actively participate in the war. They’re going to gain experiences at the invitation of my Ukrainian counterpart.”

The Russian embassy in Copenhagen responded critically to the plan. Ambassador Vladimir Barbin provided a written statement to TV 2 stating that sending Danish military personnel to Ukraine “draws Denmark deeper and deeper into the conflict” and “provokes a further uncontrolled escalation.”

Barbin also warned that military facilities, including training centers throughout Ukrainian territory, constitute “legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces.”

Boysen addressed safety concerns by explaining that the Danish soldiers would operate far from combat zones, likely at training centers in western Ukraine.

“If there’s a missile attack, the Ukrainians have really good warning systems and good shelters,” he said, referencing his personal experience in Kyiv.

When asked whether soldiers could refuse deployment, Boysen stated he couldn’t imagine Danish soldiers not wanting to attend such courses, but confirmed that “ultimately they can be told to participate.”

After three years of receiving Western support, Ukraine is now contributing combat knowledge to Western allies. Defense Chief Michael Hyldgaard has already initiated sending leaders from various military branches to Ukraine, with plans to expand the program.

Earlier, Denmark also announced plans to implement mandatory military service for women starting in 2026 due to escalating security concerns, particularly from Russia. This initiative positions Denmark as the third NATO country, following Norway and Sweden, to adopt gender-neutral conscription policies.

Denmark became one of the countries along with France and the UK willing to contribute troops to a potential European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, contingent upon the establishment of a ceasefire or peace agreement with Russia.