Romania boosts defense spending, maintains Ukraine’s aid after security council meeting

The Romanian Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) has decided to continue military support for Ukraine, Romania Journal reported, citing a press release from the Romanian president’s administration.

Since 2022, Romania has provided comprehensive support to Ukraine, including humanitarian and military aid. The country has supplied Ukraine with military equipment such as armored personnel carriers, howitzers, and a Patriot missile defense system. It has also facilitated grain exports through its ports and supported Ukraine’s energy sector by supplying electricity and fuel. Additionally, Romania has hosted a training center for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

This was the first CSAT meeting since Ilie Bolojan took office as Romania’s acting president in February. The Romanian Council has analyzed the situation related to Russia’s war against Ukraine, with particular attention given to the prospects for peace negotiations.

Romania welcomed the results of recent ceasefire talks in Riyadh and the US efforts in this direction, calling them “a first step toward achieving a peace agreement.”

“Romania, as a neighboring country, with the longest land and maritime border with Ukraine, is directly interested in ending the war. We want Ukraine to enjoy peace and to be able to follow its European path, in accordance with the decisions adopted at the level of the European Union. Our support for Ukraine will continue,” the press release stated.

The meeting also addressed strengthening defense on NATO’s eastern flank, with Romania agreeing to gradually increase its share of GDP allocated to defense spending.

Russia has recently made a proposal during high-level talks in Riyadh, urging the US to withdraw NATO troops from Eastern Europe and revert NATO’s influence to its pre-1997 borders, the Financial Times reports. This request, akin to a “Yalta-type” division of spheres, aimed to strip security guarantees from countries that joined NATO after 1997, including Romania. The US delegation rejected this demand, but Romanian officials remain cautious, noting that future concessions cannot be ruled out.

Following the CSAT meeting, members have approved enhanced coordination to strengthen deterrence and defense forces on NATO’s eastern flank, including the deployment of Alliance forces in Romania and the implementation of additional support measures for Ukraine in accordance with allied decisions and international commitments.

Earlier, the Romanian senate allowed the military to shoot down unauthorized drones and conduct military missions and operations during peacetime on Romanian territory.

This came as Russian explosive drones regularly enter Romania during Moscow’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast, adjacent to the country. Last fall, Russian drones violated Romanian airspace on 8 and 27 September, 19 and 23 October. Around half a dozen more drones crashed on Romanian territory.

Related: