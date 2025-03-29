Romania boosts defense spending, maintains Ukraine’s aid after security council meeting

The Romanian Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) has decided to continue military support for Ukraine, Romania Journal reported, citing a press release from the Romanian president’s administration.
This was the first CSAT meeting since Ilie Bolojan took office as Romania’s acting president in February. The Romanian Council has analyzed the situation related to Russia’s war against Ukraine, with particular attention given to the prospects for peace negotiations.
Romania welcomed the results of recent ceasefire talks in Riyadh and the US efforts in this direction, calling them “a first step toward achieving a peace agreement.”
“Romania, as a neighboring country, with the longest land and maritime border with Ukraine, is directly interested in ending the war. We want Ukraine to enjoy peace and to be able to follow its European path, in accordance with the decisions adopted at the level of the European Union. Our support for Ukraine will continue,” the press release stated.
The meeting also addressed strengthening defense on NATO’s eastern flank, with Romania agreeing to gradually increase its share of GDP allocated to defense spending.
Following the CSAT meeting, members have approved enhanced coordination to strengthen deterrence and defense forces on NATO’s eastern flank, including the deployment of Alliance forces in Romania and the implementation of additional support measures for Ukraine in accordance with allied decisions and international commitments.
Earlier, the Romanian senate allowed the military to shoot down unauthorized drones and conduct military missions and operations during peacetime on Romanian territory.
This came as Russian explosive drones regularly enter Romania during Moscow’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast, adjacent to the country. Last fall, Russian drones violated Romanian airspace on 8 and 27 September, 19 and 23 October. Around half a dozen more drones crashed on Romanian territory.
