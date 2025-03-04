Support us on Patreon
Finland warns Russia сould launch attack on its territory after end of war in Ukraine

As the US halts military aid to Ukraine, Finland’s security concerns grow. Intelligence reports highlight Russia’s continued threat, including potential sabotage of key defense industries.
byOlena Mukhina
04/03/2025
Bloomberg: Putin’s strength in Ukraine may be an illusion as Russia’s corporate debt hits $ 446 billion
The Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Depositphotos
Finland warns Russia сould launch attack on its territory after end of war in Ukraine

When the war in Ukraine ends, Russia will likely use the resources freed up there to exert influence in other regions, potentially even launching an attack on Finland, reads the National Security Review prepared by Finland’s Security Police – Supo, according to Yle.

Donald Trump has ordered a suspension of all current military aid to Ukraine until he is convinced that the country’s leaders are genuinely committed to peace, without requiring similar assurances from Russia. All American military equipment, including weapons that have not yet arrived in Ukraine, is being transported via planes and ships or is waiting in transit zones in Poland, where it will remain.

According to intelligence reports, Russia remains the greatest threat to Finland’s national security.

“Improvement in the situation is not expected. Russia is an aggressive, expansionist state, ready to use any means to achieve its political goals,” said Supo Director Juhani Martelius.

In his view, Russia could resort to sabotage of defense industry facilities.

“From Russia’s perspective, Finland is not a key player in influencing decision-making in the West. However, the threat of sabotage is real, and it should be taken seriously,” the report states.

According to Supo’s assessment, the most likely targets for sabotage in Finland would be facilities related to material support for Ukraine.

Earlier, Finland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, expressed concern over Trump’s decision regarding Ukraine, which she saw as a shift towards Russia.

“This is probably part of the grand strategy that the White House has chosen to see if this course of action can lead to peace, effectively appeasing Russia and putting some pressure on Ukraine,” Valtonen said, commenting on the halt in US aid to Ukraine.

Finland doubts Trump’s pivot towards Moscow will end Russo-Ukrainian war

The diplomat added that, in her opinion, the opposite position should be applied to Russia. She believes that Trump and his team will eventually realize that this approach is probably not working.

