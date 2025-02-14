Support us on Patreon
Russia lost over 5,000 tanks and other armor in 2024, UK think tank says

Russian forces shift to infantry-led assaults as military production struggles to replace battlefield losses and equip newly formed divisions, ISW says.
byYuri Zoria
14/02/2025
2 minute read
Russian tank on fire after a Javelin ATGM strike by Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade. Video: X/Ukraine’s Defense Ministry
Russian forces lost 5,100 tanks and armored vehicles in 2024, including 1,400 main battle tanks and 3,700 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, the Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) reported on 10 February, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). This represents a significant increase from 3,000 losses in 2023, ISW said in its 13 February report.

In recent months, Russian ground assaults on Ukrainian fronts have continued. However, Russian forces are increasingly relying on civilian cars, scooters and motorcycles, and even pack animals for frontline logistics and assaults instead of armored vehicles.

The Ukrainian General Staff provided higher estimates, reporting over 3,000 tanks and 9,000 armored vehicles damaged or destroyed in 2024. IISS estimates likely account for completely destroyed vehicles only.

IISS assessed in February 2024 that Russia would be able to sustain its then-rate of vehicle losses (over 3,000 tanks, APCs, and IFVs annually as of 2023) until February 2026 or 2027 by refurbishing vehicles from Soviet-era storage facilities,” ISW wrote.

Khortytsia Group of Forces Spokesperson Major Viktor Trehubov stated on 13 February that successful Ukrainian drone strikes, rather than weather conditions, have forced Russian forces to reduce armored vehicle use along the frontline. Trehubov added that Russian forces face ammunition supply issues in some areas following Ukrainian strikes on ammunition depots.

Production and replacement efforts IISS assessed that Russia produced and refurbished over 1,500 tanks and 2,800 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers in 2024, replacing all tank losses and three-quarters of armored vehicle losses. However, experts warn that remaining Soviet-era equipment stocks show significant deterioration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on 8 February that Russia continues forming new divisions, following former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s January 2023 announcement of plans to create 14 new military divisions. IISS notes this expansion exacerbates equipment shortages, while spare parts scarcity complicates refurbishment efforts.

ISW’s key points:

  • It remains unclear “if the Russian military command will remain willing or able to sustain this increased rate of armored vehicle losses in 2025,” with Russians appearing to be adapting their tactics to limit such losses.

  • The IISS reported that Russia has adjusted its tactics to counter equipment shortages, increasingly relying on infantry-led assaults to push forward along the frontline.

  • In the long term, Russia may struggle to properly equip its forces if it continues depleting Soviet-era matériel without significantly ramping up tank and armored vehicle production.

