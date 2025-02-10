Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Frontline Report: Ukrainian forces break through 4.5km deep in surprise Kursk offensive

Russian troops were forced to lie prone in forests without prepared positions as Ukrainian drones struck with precision during yesterday’s assault.
byReporting from Ukraine
10/02/2025
3 minute read
frontline report
A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video.
Frontline Report: Ukrainian forces break through 4.5km deep in surprise Kursk offensive

Day 1083

On 9 February, there is a lot of big news coming from the Kursk direction.

Ukrainians are overrunning Russian soldiers as they launched a massive surprise assault in the Kursk salient, catching Russian forces completely off guard. The Ukrainians achieved a massive breakthrough through a coordinated mechanized assault, penetrating over 4 km deep into Russian lines after Russians suffered heavy losses in their recent failed attacks on the Ukrainian salient.

frontline report
A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video.

Ukrainians decided to press their advantage and take Russian forces by complete surprise in a sudden assault southeast of Sudzha. Ukrainians started by covertly accumulating their forces in Sudzha, planning to use the hardened roads leading out of the settlement for a lightning assault through Russian lines near Cherkasskoya Konopelka.

frontline report
A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video.

Ukrainians initiated the operation with an intense artillery barrage to suppress Russian positions on the frontline, while FPV kamikaze drones precisely eliminated dangerous Russian firing positions along the planned avenue of attack. Shortly after the last shells landed, Ukrainians initiated their first ground assault with a massive mechanized column, overrunning Russian positions and advancing along the key hardened roads.

frontline report
A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video.
frontline report
A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video.

With the preliminary Russian positions taken out of the equation by Ukrainian shelling and drone strikes, Ukrainian forces quickly reached Cherkasskaya Konopelka and Fanaseevka, dismounting their infantry in the settlements and surrounding forest. After establishing their positions, the southern flank was secured, allowing Ukrainians to launch another three waves of mechanized forces to reinforce these positions and advance further toward Ulano, starting intense clashes with the Russian Garrison in the settlement. Russian sources reported that Ukrainians used nearly a full mechanized Battalion during their assaults, with up to 400 soldiers and 30 to 50 various armored vehicles.

Footage from the area shows how Russians quickly scramble to counter the threat, trying to eliminate the leading Ukrainian mine-clearing vehicle. However, Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment did not allow Russians to launch swarms of drones to counter the Ukrainian advance. This limited the Russian forces to only use a scarce number of fiber-optic FPV drones, which are immune to electronic warfare as they do not require any radio signals to be controlled. However, their low numbers cost only minimal casualties to the Ukrainian assault group.

frontline report
A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video.

Additional footage from Chechen Akhmat special forces shows how Russians had not prepared any defensive positions like foxholes or trenches in this area, forcing them to lay prone in the forest while Ukrainian kamikaze drones conducted precision strikes on their forces. Further footage from Russian fiber-optic reconnaissance drones shows a Ukrainian MRAP landing an assault group in the forest near Ulanok, ready to take over control of the town.

The main goal of the Ukrainian counterattacks was to take the settlement of Ulanok and increase the buffer zone between Sudzha and Russian frontline positions. Sudzha is the most crucial town in the Ukrainian salient in Kursk, where all their logistics and reinforcements flow through. With Russians having shown to be incapable of rapid advances or maneuver warfare against prepared Ukrainian defenses, Ukrainians are trying to force the Russians to conduct costly week-long grinding battles in an effort to retake the ground that the Ukrainians had taken in just a single day.

frontline report
A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video.

By advancing to the Psel River in the south, Ukrainians are also attempting to cut off the Russian forces to the south of Sudzha from direct reinforcements. Any further advance in this area would also allow Ukrainians to establish a robust line of defense along the Psel River while concentrating their fire on the open fields and forests to the east.

frontline report
A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video.

Overall, Ukrainian forces successfully overwhelmed preliminary Russian positions south of Makhnovka and exploited this success to achieve a 4-and-a-half-kilometer-deep breakthrough south of Sudhza. With Ukrainians successfully landing and consolidating their newly gained positions, the remaining Russian forces south of Sudzha were effectively cut off from their ground lines of communication, forcing further reinforcements to cross the Psel River in rubber boats. Most importantly, Ukrainians have once again demonstrated their ability to reintroduce maneuver warfare under the correct circumstances and make significant gains in one day that will take the Russians weeks of costly grinding battles to retake. With the Russian failure to contain the Ukrainian advance, the Russian high command has decided to immediately dismiss the commander of the 11th VDV Airborne Brigade, Pavel Filyatev, for failure to properly defend his area of responsibility.

frontline report
A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video.

In our daily frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Read also:
You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts