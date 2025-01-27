Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Putin’s war against Ukraine to prove as fatal as Hitler’s USSR campaign, Zaluzhnyi says on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Former Ukrainian Commander Zaluzhnyi compares Putin’s war to Hitler’s fatal decision to attack USSR, highlighting similar patterns of territorial expansion and propaganda.
byOlena Mukhina
27/01/2025
2 minute read
Former Ukrainian Army’s Commander-in-Chief Valrii Zaluzhnyi during his participation in a Ramstein-format meeting via videolink on 22 November 2023. Photo: Telegram/Головнокомандувач ЗСУ
Putin’s war against Ukraine to prove as fatal as Hitler’s USSR campaign, Zaluzhnyi says on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, believes that for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, the decision to invade Ukraine in 2022 will prove as fatal as Hitler’s decision to invade the USSR, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

His claims came on 27 January, when the world commemorated the victims of the Holocaust, during which approximately six million Jews and millions of others were systematically exterminated by the Nazi regime. This date was chosen as it marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp by Soviet troops, including soldiers from the 1st Ukrainian Front in 1945.

Zaluzhnyi says that dictatorial regimes are bound to make fatal mistakes. In such systems, decisions are made by a single person, and there is no room for alternative ideas.

“Exactly 80 years ago, prisoners from one of the largest Nazi death camps, Auschwitz-Birkenau, were liberated. It was created by an authoritarian regime led by a ruthless dictator who sought to dominate the world but ultimately suffered defeat. However, history shows that dictators can rise again, and humanity must remain vigilant,” states Zaluzhnyi.

Zaluzhnyi, who now serves as Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, points out that Russia’s 2008 war in Georgia “bears a striking resemblance” to Hitler’s annexation of the Sudetenland (Czech Republic) in 1938, while the German occupation of Austria, which the Nazis called “reunification,” mirrors Russia’s occupation of Crimea. In both cases, a sham referendum was staged.

The official further underscores that, like Hitler, Putin spent years preparing for war by silencing opponents and creating a powerful “propaganda machine,” which forms the foundation of dictatorial regimes. Both leaders also justified their aggression as a “defense against an attack.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!