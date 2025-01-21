Russian shadow fleet’s Eagle S remains under arrest as damage claims mount

The Helsinki Maritime Court has ordered a double arrest on the oil tanker Eagle S based on potential liability for damages, Finnish national broadcaster YLE reports. The vessel is suspected of damaging the Estlink 2 power cable and Elisa’s telecommunications cables on 25 December 2024.

Finnish authorities Eagle S, sailing under the Cook Islands flag, after it departed Russia and reportedly caused damage to the Estlink 2 power cable between Estonia and Finland on Christmas Day while moving over the cable. The ship missed one of its two anchors. Eagle S is part of Russia’s “shadow fleet” created to bypass EU and G7 sanctions, ehich comprises mostly aging tankers and cargo vessels. Russia uses these ships to deliver oil to customers like India and employs gray schemes, such as transferring oil between tankers to obscure its origin.

The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) is investigating the incidents as serious crimes. Authorities seized the vessel in late December 2024.

The civil arrest order was requested by Fingrid, Elisa, and Estonian Elering. Fingrid and Elering jointly own the Estlink 2 power cable, while Elisa independently owns two telecommunications cables connecting Finland to Estonia.

The companies maintain that Caravella shipping company, as the vessel’s owner, is responsible for damages caused by cutting the Estlink 2 power cable and Elisa’s telecommunications cables.

The court has determined that the claimants have, at this stage, demonstrated probable cause for maritime claims under maritime law. Claims can be filed either in Finland or abroad.

The shipping company’s appeal to lift the police seizure in early January was rejected by the court. Authorities have also seized the tanker’s anchor, with the court upholding this decision as well.

