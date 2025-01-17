Ukrainian supporters to rally in Bologna after Russian propaganda found in Italian textbooks

The Federation of Ukrainian Associations, with the support of prominent Italian organizations, is organizing a rally in Bologna on 2 February at 3:00 PM to protest against Russian disinformation in Italy, the World Congress of Ukrainians has reported.

Italy has condemned Russia’s aggression, advocating for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and supporting international law. The Italian Parliament has consistently backed Ukraine, emphasizing the need to restore its borders and denounce the annexation of Crimea. Italian officials have reiterated Italy’s commitment to pressuring Russia to adhere to international norms.

The rally is organized in response to the increasing instances of Russian disinformation in Italy. Kremlin propagandists are organizing pro-Russian events in the country, such as film screenings that justify the war against Ukraine, visual campaigns promoting “friendship between nations,” attempting to spread propaganda in pro-Kremlin media, and “embedding propaganda into Italian school textbooks.”

According to Olena Kim, a Ukrainian community activist in Italy, politicians, journalists, thought leaders, and Ukrainians from across the country will participate in the protest.

“We address these incidents consistently, but this time, we aim to hold a large-scale event to call on the Italian authorities to establish clear legal restrictions against the spread of Russian propaganda,” Kim said.

Over the past year, Kim and her team of activists and fact-checkers have been closely monitoring instances of disinformation in Italian school textbooks. They reviewed more than 60 books, including geography texts, and found that some inaccurately portrayed Crimea as part of Russia.

Additionally, activists report that last year in Modena, a pro-Russian cultural association planned an exhibition promoting the alleged “revival” of Mariupol, a city that had been 90% destroyed by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian community stresses that Russian disinformation, whether in the form of overt or hybrid aggression, poses a threat not only to Ukrainians but also to Italians.

“This is the message we want to underline. Ukraine’s defeat would jeopardize global security. The future of modern democracy depends on this,” Kim said.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reported that Ukrainian and Italian officials met to explore using frozen Russian assets to finance air defense capabilities and ammunition purchases.

