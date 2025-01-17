Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian supporters to rally in Bologna after Russian propaganda found in Italian textbooks

Ukrainian groups expose Russian propaganda in Italian education system and media, organizing Bologna protest as Kremlin influence operations target schools, exhibitions, and textbooks.
byOlena Mukhina
17/01/2025
2 minute read
Italy protests Ukraine
Francesco at the daily rallies of the Ukrainian community in Milan. Photo: Lorenzo Ceva Valla
Ukrainian supporters to rally in Bologna after Russian propaganda found in Italian textbooks

The Federation of Ukrainian Associations, with the support of prominent Italian organizations, is organizing a rally in Bologna on 2 February at 3:00 PM to protest against Russian disinformation in Italy, the World Congress of Ukrainians has reported.

Italy has condemned Russia’s aggression, advocating for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and supporting international law. The Italian Parliament has consistently backed Ukraine, emphasizing the need to restore its borders and denounce the annexation of Crimea. Italian officials have reiterated Italy’s commitment to pressuring Russia to adhere to international norms.

The rally is organized in response to the increasing instances of Russian disinformation in Italy. Kremlin propagandists are organizing pro-Russian events in the country, such as film screenings that justify the war against Ukraine, visual campaigns promoting “friendship between nations,” attempting to spread propaganda in pro-Kremlin media, and “embedding propaganda into Italian school textbooks.”

According to Olena Kim, a Ukrainian community activist in Italy, politicians, journalists, thought leaders, and Ukrainians from across the country will participate in the protest.

“We address these incidents consistently, but this time, we aim to hold a large-scale event to call on the Italian authorities to establish clear legal restrictions against the spread of Russian propaganda,” Kim said.

Over the past year, Kim and her team of activists and fact-checkers have been closely monitoring instances of disinformation in Italian school textbooks. They reviewed more than 60 books, including geography texts, and found that some inaccurately portrayed Crimea as part of Russia.

Additionally, activists report that last year in Modena, a pro-Russian cultural association planned an exhibition promoting the alleged “revival” of Mariupol, a city that had been 90% destroyed by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian community stresses that Russian disinformation, whether in the form of overt or hybrid aggression, poses a threat not only to Ukrainians but also to Italians.

“This is the message we want to underline. Ukraine’s defeat would jeopardize global security. The future of modern democracy depends on this,” Kim said.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reported that Ukrainian and Italian officials met to explore using frozen Russian assets to finance air defense capabilities and ammunition purchases.

Ukraine, Italy discuss purchase of air defense systems using frozen Russian assets

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts